MoneySimpler Launches AI Automated Trading App; Indian Users See Profitability Soar

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneySimpler officially launched its no-code automated trading app in India on August 8, 2026, bringing a brand-new financial management experience to local investors. Powered by AI-driven quantitative trading, the innovative app enables users to easily implement automated investments without the need for programming skills. Within just a few months, a significant number of investors in the Indian market have seen their returns soar by over 200%—demonstrating the platform's immense potential in the local fintech sector and signaling a profound transformation in how wealth management is conducted in India.

Key Advantages of MoneySimpler’s AI Automated Trading App

No-Code Operation: Investors can easily deploy quantitative strategies with a single click, without any programming skills .

Investors can easily deploy quantitative strategies with a single click, . AI-Driven: Intelligent algorithms analyze market trends in real time and automatically execute trades.

Intelligent algorithms and automatically execute trades. Efficient Execution: Automated strategies significantly improve trading efficiency and reduce the risks associated with manual operations.

Automated strategies and reduce the risks associated with manual operations. Real-Time Monitoring: The platform monitors market data in real time and automatically adjusts trading strategies.

The platform and automatically adjusts trading strategies. Stable Returns: Helps investors achieve stable returns in complex market environments.





How the MoneySimpler App Enhances User Experience

MoneySimpler enables investors to quickly grasp market trends through an intuitive interface and real-time market data; it significantly boosts convenience by combining personalized settings with seamless cross-device functionality. Meanwhile, the platform’s intelligent strategy execution and data-driven insights help users efficiently seize opportunities in complex market environments, thereby enhancing profitability.

Indian Market Background and Investor Needs

In India, tens of millions of young investors are actively entering the cryptocurrency and digital asset market. However, traditional trading methods are complex and have high barriers to entry, making it difficult for many to seize market opportunities. MoneySimpler's no-code AI automated trading solution addresses this pain point, allowing investors to easily participate in quantitative trading and quickly improve their returns.

How do I use MoneySimpler?

Register an account: Registration takes only a few minutes at MoneySimpler, allowing you to quickly access the platform.

Choose a strategy: Select a suitable strategy from AI-recommended quantitative strategies based on your personal goals and preferences.

Initiate Trading: One-click activation of automated trading; the system executes strategies in real time.

Earn Profits: Daily profits are automatically settled and deposited into your account, growing daily and easily accumulating wealth.

Key Features of the MoneySimpler AI Automated Trading App

Strategy Library: Includes a range of built-in quantitative strategy templates that users can apply directly or customize.

Market Volatility Detection: Monitors real-time market dynamics and trends, enabling strategy adjustments in response to market changes.

Performance Reporting: Generates detailed trading logs and profit analysis to help users optimize their strategies.

Multi-Market Support: Connects to major global trading markets, facilitating cross-regional investment.

Cross-Platform Compatibility: Supports both mobile and desktop platforms, allowing users to manage investments anytime, anywhere.

Results and Data Support

Since its launch, MoneySimpler has attracted hundreds of thousands of Indian investors. Average returns have increased by over 200%, with some users even doubling their wealth. This achievement not only validates the effectiveness of no-code AI-automated trading but also highlights the strong demand for intelligent financial tools in the Indian market.

Join the New Era of Smart Investing

MoneySimpler's mission is to bring smart investing into every investor's life. We believe that financial freedom is no longer a distant dream, but a reality that can be achieved step by step through technology.

Start today. Register with MoneySimpler, choose your personalized strategy, and enable automated trading to automatically settle your daily profits into your account. Join us and move towards a freer and more secure investment future.

Official Website: https://moneysimpler.com

Email: info@moneysimpler.com

About MoneySimpler

MoneySimpler is a lightweight AI automated trading platform for global investors. It provides AI-assisted market analysis, automatic execution of trading strategies and risk management functions to help users participate in the financial market more efficiently.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a41522d-a636-4e78-aa1b-fa33c0fefa6e