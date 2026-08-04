ASUS Wins Two Red Dot Awards for Packaging Design Excellence

KEY POINTS

ASUS receives two Red Dot Awards in the Brands and Communication Design 2026 competition

ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) and ASUS ExpertBook Ultra are honored in the Packaging Design category

Winning designs combine sustainability, functionality, and brand storytelling to create packaging with lasting value





TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that it won two honors during the Red Dot Award: Brands and Communication Design 2026 competition, with the ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) and ASUS ExpertBook Ultra recognized in the Packaging Design category. The awards underscore the company's commitment to delivering exceptional brand experiences through innovative packaging that seamlessly combines functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability.

These latest recognitions reflect the ASUS Design Thinking methodology and In Search of Incredible brand spirit. By integrating creativity, usability, and environmental responsibility into every stage of product development, ASUS strives to create meaningful experiences that extend beyond the device itself. Through thoughtfully designed packaging, ASUS transforms the unboxing journey into an engaging and purposeful extension of the product experience.

Since 1993, the internationally recognized Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design competition has honored outstanding achievements in the field of communication design. An independent jury evaluates the entries and awards the best with the renowned Red Dot.

Packaging Design Winner: ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13)

The packaging of the ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) transforms unboxing into an immersive creative experience, combining the precision and professionalism of ProArt with GoPro's spirit of exploration and adventure. ProArt-inspired textures, refined detailing, and GoPro-influenced chamfered elements create a distinctive visual identity that immediately connects users with the product's creative purpose.

Designed for life beyond unboxing, the packaging incorporates detachable multifunctional straps that can be reused as luggage belts or as a crossbody carrying solution. Customizable interior foam inserts can also be repurposed as practical storage for camera equipment and accessories. Constructed using FSC™-certified materials, the design balances premium aesthetics, durability, and sustainability while helping reduce waste through long-term reuse.

Packaging Design Winner: ASUS ExpertBook Ultra

The packaging of the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra reimagines traditional packaging as a portable and reusable business companion. Inspired by the form and functionality of a professional briefcase, the design features organized compartments and intuitive access to devices and accessories, creating a workstation-like experience from the moment the package is opened.

Made from 100% plastic-free, FSC-certified materials, the packaging combines durability with environmental responsibility. Designed to support carrying, storage, and everyday productivity, it extends the ExpertBook series' commitment to efficiency, mobility, and reliability beyond the device itself. The result is a practical, premium packaging solution that delivers value long after the initial unboxing experience.

PRESS CONTACTS

Redoine Taoussi

Senior Public Relations Manager

Redoine_Taoussi@asus.com



NOTES TO EDITORS

ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13): https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-creators/proart/proart-gopro-edition-px13-hn7306/

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/expertbook/asus-expertbook-ultra/

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS AI PCs: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/asus-ai-pc/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus



About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fe01170-3080-4cf8-97e5-bd7efc5d99b2