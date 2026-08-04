Privacy and Data Security Partner Returns to Manatt in Orange County

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, today announced that Justin Johnson has rejoined the Firm in Orange County as a partner in its Privacy and Data Security practice. Johnson brings nearly two decades of experience spanning private practice, in-house legal leadership and entrepreneurship, representing and advising organizations on complex litigation, data security, privacy, regulatory compliance and consumer protection.

“Justin’s return reflects our continued focus on strategically expanding our privacy and data security platform and our commitment to helping clients navigate complex litigation, regulatory and compliance challenges,” said Donna L. Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Manatt. “His arrival further strengthens the momentum created by our recent additions of National Advisor Julie Brill, former FTC Commissioner and globally recognized leader in data analytics, privacy, consumer protection and AI governance, and Director Sam Tyner-Monroe, who focuses on data strategy, AI testing and program design. Together with Justin, they enhance our ability to deliver the integrated, multidisciplinary counsel that clients need in today’s volatile and rapidly changing business and regulatory environment.”

A seasoned commercial litigator and business executive, Johnson will work closely with the Firm’s nationally recognized privacy and data security team and other Firm professionals to represent and advise clients in high-stakes litigation and on complex regulatory and compliance matters. In particular, he helps clients develop compliance programs and navigate resulting regulatory inquiries and investigations in response to ever-evolving state comprehensive privacy laws, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and data broker registration and deletion laws.

Johnson also advises and defends consumer-facing businesses on a wide range of consumer protection and regulatory matters. He has managed litigation, compliance and privacy issues and co-led the resolution of a multiyear Federal Trade Commission investigation involving alleged false advertising and Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) claims. He helps clients navigate automatic renewal laws, advertising and marketing practices, pricing disclosures, consumer-facing website compliance and unfair competition risks, in addition to developing compliance frameworks, responding to regulatory inquiries and investigations, and defending complex class action litigation involving evolving consumer protection requirements.

“Justin has spent his career helping organizations operate at the intersection of privacy, technology, litigation and business strategy,” said Brandon Reilly, leader of Manatt’s Privacy and Data Security practice. “Having served as outside counsel, startup founder and senior in-house legal executive, he brings unique, multifaceted insights that clients increasingly value. His deep background in litigation, privacy, regulatory and risk-related issues will be a tremendous asset to both our clients and our team.”



Johnson brings extensive experience advising executive leadership teams and boards on risk management, leading compliance initiatives, and responses to state and federal regulatory investigations, as well as representing businesses through all phases of litigation in federal and state courts nationwide, defending privacy, consumer protection and class action matters. He has also managed nationwide litigation portfolios involving emerging issues at the intersection of privacy and the First Amendment, including Right of Publicity Laws, the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA), Daniel’s Laws and the Colorado Prevention of Telemarketing Fraud Act (PTFA).

Previously, Johnson was a litigation associate in Manatt’s Los Angeles office before becoming general counsel at a boutique real estate finance company and then co-founding a digital health startup. He most recently served as deputy general counsel of a privately owned company operating prominent consumer-facing subscription websites in the people search, social media and identity protection verticals.

“I am thrilled to return to Manatt and rejoin a platform that combines exceptional legal and consulting talent with a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach,” said Johnson. “Over the course of my career, I’ve advised and defended businesses through significant litigation, regulatory investigations and privacy compliance initiatives, both in-house and as a frontline litigator, and I look forward to bringing that perspective to clients as they grapple with a dynamic legal and regulatory environment.”

Johnson is the latest addition to Manatt’s expanding bench of professionals across key industries, including Consumer Protection and Advertising Partners Ana Tagvoryan, Harrison Brown and Erica Graves; Capital Markets Partner Matthew Ogurick; Partner Ivor Wolk, who brings extensive private funds, fintech, alternative investment and regulatory experience; Partner Gianna Ravenscroft with deep banking, fintech, nonbank lending and consumer financial services experience; Managing Director Claudia Douglass, a health care transformation leader; Senior Advisor Christopher Chen, former medical director for Medicaid at the Washington State Health Care Authority; Senior Advisor Will Gordon, former Chief Informatics Officer at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation; and Senior Advisor Mark Ritacco, former Chief Government Affairs Officer for the National Association of Counties.

Johnson earned his J.D. from University of California, Los Angeles School of Law and his B.A. from University of California Berkeley.

About Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, is a leading professional services firm, providing integrated legal and consulting services to a global client base. With offices strategically located in California (Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento and Silicon Valley), New York (New York City and Albany), Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Boston, the Firm represents sophisticated clients—including Fortune 500, middle-market and emerging companies—across a range of industry sectors such as health care; financial services; entertainment; digital and technology; and energy, environmental and real estate. For more information, visit www.manatt.com.

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Samuel Eisele 212.704.1998

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP