Arctic Wolf Introduces Cyber AI Readiness Accelerator, Enables Partners to Deliver Exposure Management and Resilience

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, the cybersecurity and AI company, today announced the Cyber AI Readiness Accelerator, a new partner-led AI cyber accelerator program designed to help organizations better understand cyber risk and strengthen resilience in an increasingly AI-accelerated threat landscape.

The Cyber AI Readiness Accelerator creates a new route to market for Arctic Wolf partners, enabling them to combine Aurora Attack Surface Management with their own consulting, advisory, and remediation services to deliver comprehensive exposure management and cyber resilience outcomes. The offering helps organizations gain visibility into their attack surface, understand areas of elevated risk, and take action to strengthen their security posture.

For years, vulnerability and patch management programs have struggled with blind spots that left organizations exposed to unseen risks across their attack surface. That exposure is only growing. According to Verizon's 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report, vulnerability exploitation now accounts for 31% of all breaches — a 55% year-over-year increase. Aurora Exposure Management was launched to address this challenge directly by providing continuous visibility into exposures and operational risk across the environment.

As AI accelerates the speed, scale, and sophistication of cyberattacks, organizations can no longer afford incomplete visibility. Yet most organizations already run several vulnerability and security tools that don't share data, leaving the very blind spots they were meant to eliminate. Closing them requires an approach that unifies exposure data across an organization's existing tools rather than adding another siloed point product.

Through the Cyber AI Readiness Accelerator, partners can work with any existing vulnerability management solution, including Aurora Attack Surface Management, to help organizations gain a complete view of their exposure landscape. By connecting security data, identifying the most critical risks, and prioritizing remediation efforts, the accelerator enables organizations to reduce risk proactively, strengthen cyber resilience, and prepare for the next generation of AI-powered threats.

"Organizations are navigating a rapidly changing risk landscape as AI accelerates both business transformation and cyber threats," said Will Briggs, SVP, Global Channels at Arctic Wolf. "The Cyber AI Readiness Accelerator gives our partners a unique way to pair their services and expertise with Aurora Attack Surface Management to help customers understand exposure, prioritize risk reduction efforts, and build stronger cyber resilience. Together, we're helping organizations move from identifying risk to actively reducing it."

"AI is accelerating both threats and business transformation, which means organizations need clarity on their exposure and a clear path forward,” said Tony Petcou, Vice President - Cybersecurity, Pellera. "The Cyber AI Readiness Accelerator helps organizations confidently embrace AI by combining industry-leading attack surface intelligence with Pellera's proven cybersecurity advisory, engineering, and operational expertise."

A Comprehensive Approach to Exposure Management for Organizations of All Sizes

Cyber risk has become a board-level business issue, requiring organizations to move beyond managing disconnected security tools toward an operational approach to resilience. Understanding and inventorying an organization's attack surface is a practical first step.

The Cyber AI Readiness Accelerator is designed to deliver that visibility through a 30-day assessment engagement that combines Arctic Wolf technology and the partner’s expertise and services.

As part of the assessment, customers receive a prioritized roadmap to reduce risk and strengthen resilience for their environment that will help:

Gain visibility into unmanaged, unknown, or exposed assets

Reveal attack paths and areas of elevated risk

Prioritize remediation activities based on risk and business impact

Establish a foundation for broader security operations and cyber resilience initiatives

Meaningfully lower breach potential on a continuous cadence



By identifying the most critical exposures and operational gaps, organizations can take targeted action across exposure management, managed detection and response, endpoint security, remediation, and broader cyber resilience initiatives.

Creating New Revenue Opportunities for Partners

The Cyber AI Readiness Accelerator represents a new go-to-market opportunity for Arctic Wolf and its partner ecosystem. For the first time outside of the MSP and MSP Plus models, partners can build a services-led engagement around the Arctic Wolf products, creating new opportunities to deliver consulting services, remediation projects, and long-term security transformation initiatives.

The Cyber AI Readiness Accelerator complements Arctic Wolf's newly announced Cyber Resilience offering, a suite of products and services designed to help organizations reduce cyber risk, improve readiness, and recover faster from the growing wave of AI-powered cyber threats.

The Cyber AI Readiness Accelerator is currently available in beta through a select group of Arctic Wolf partners. Organizations interested in being part of the next launch group can sign up here.

Continuing Momentum Across the Arctic Wolf MSP Partner Program

The Cyber AI Readiness Accelerator builds on Arctic Wolf's continued investments in its channel and managed service provider ecosystem.

Following the launch of the Arctic Wolf MSP Partner Program last year, the company shifted its focus toward streamlining the operational experience for MSPs and helping partners manage customers more efficiently at scale. The momentum has been strong, with the MSP business growing approximately 60% year over year, nearly doubling the number of MSPs transacting with Arctic Wolf.

Over the past six months, Arctic Wolf has introduced:

Aurora® Managed Endpoint Defense for MSP and MSP Plus

Aurora® Mobile Threat Defense for MSP Plus

The MSP Portal, providing multi-tenant administration capabilities across Arctic Wolf environments

Reports API functionality that simplifies integration with MSP workflows and tooling

Integrated patch management through Resolve for Aurora® Vulnerability Management

Data Explorer Lite for MDR customers

AI-powered report summaries that help partners quickly understand alert status, ticket prioritization, and key security activities



Together, these investments help MSPs simplify security operations, improve efficiency, and scale customer environments while maximizing the value of Arctic Wolf solutions.

Learn more about the Cyber AI Readiness Accelerator in a blog post from Will Briggs.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf is the cybersecurity and AI company that ends cyber risk by transforming it into business resilience. Powered by the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, Arctic Wolf delivers modern security operations built on proprietary AI and decades of real-world expertise. By combining AI-driven automation with expert-validated precision, Arctic Wolf helps organizations confidently manage cyber risk— so organizations can operate with control and the freedom to innovate.

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit www.arcticwolf.com.

Press Contact:

Caren Auchman

PR@arcticwolf.com

© 2026 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Aurora, Alpha AI, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and reflect Arctic Wolf's current views and expectations regarding cybersecurity trends, exposure management, and cyber resilience. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes. Actual results, security outcomes, and organizational experiences may vary.