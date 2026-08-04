GTIA Advances Trusted AI, Strengthens Self-Governance, and Expands Global Community

Key ChannelCon 2026 announcements include:

Expansion of GTIA's global community through local chapters

New end-user research on SMB AI adoption

Member access to CompTIA’s AI Essentials library

New GTIA-Texas A&M consortium for responsible IT services

Formation of The Alliance to establish standards for managed AI

Commitment to responsible AI innovation through the United Nations’ AI for Good platform

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) announced a series of strategic initiatives at ChannelCon 2026 in San Diego to help the IT channel navigate the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence, strengthen industry governance, and expand opportunities for collaboration among technology professionals worldwide.

"Even in the era of AI, trust, standards, and community remain the grounding elements of success," said Dan Wensley, CEO, GTIA. "The initiatives announced this week will help the industry lead responsibly, create new opportunities for our members, and keep the IT channel at the center of helping businesses adopt and manage emerging technologies with confidence."

Together, the announcements address four priorities for the IT channel: Community and Connection; AI Readiness; Standards and Industry Leadership; and Purpose and Global Impact.

Local Chapters to expand peer connection and knowledge sharing

GTIA is investing in the growth of its member community through the launch of informal, members-only Local Chapters. The new Chapters give members a consistent venue for peer connection and knowledge sharing between flagship events such as ChannelCon.

Chapters are underway in Adelaide, Sydney, Auckland, Toronto, Arizona, Utrecht, Singapore, and additional locations coming soon.

SMB research shows cautious adoption, budget challenges, and rising opportunities for ITSPs

Announced by GTIA’s Lead Analyst Carolyn April, the research provides a strategic snapshot of how SMBs are adopting and managing AI today. Key findings include:

SMBs are taking a measured approach to AI adoption while continuing to experiment and innovate.

Most organizations do not yet have dedicated AI budgets, and those that do generally report limited spending as vendors increasingly shift to subscription-based and usage-based pricing models.

General-purpose AI tools remain dominant, while purpose-built solutions for industries such as manufacturing and healthcare are gaining momentum.

Despite concerns around complexity, most respondents reported high satisfaction with their AI tools and said productivity and efficiency gains outweighed the challenges.

For IT solution providers, the research points to growing opportunities to support customers through assessments, integration, tool selection, and strategic guidance.

Delivering practical AI training to members

GTIA has partnered with CompTIA to make the AI Essentials Library available to members: on-demand, self-paced courses that build practical AI skills across technical, sales, marketing, and leadership roles. Participants can earn CompTIA competency certificates, and the library is included with membership at no additional cost — now available in the GTIA member portal.

New Consortium establishes an industry-led self-regulation framework before external regulation

At ChannelCon, GTIA and Texas A&M University's Global Cyber Research Institute (GCRI) announced the Consortium for Responsible IT Services (CRITS), an effort to establish an industry self-regulatory organization (SRO) framework. GTIA will serve as the sole trade association partner and future SRO resulting from this work.

Initial Executive Members include The 20, New Charter, and Pax8, with additional participation expected. The Consortium is active now and will hold its first official member meeting alongside Texas A&M GCRI's Annual Summit in October 2026.

The Managed Intelligence Alliance introduces standards, accreditation, and industry governance for Managed AI

Forming in Q3 2026, The Managed Intelligence Alliance (“the Alliance”) is a new GTIA program addressing managed AI services — the fastest-growing category in the channel, currently without shared specifications, capability standards, or accreditation. It works through four pillars:

Open specifications

Capability standards

Accreditation programs developed with the Consortium for Responsible IT Services (CRITS)

Research and intelligence

AI for Good initiative signals GTIA’s commitment to responsible AI innovation

GTIA announced its intention to collaborate with the United Nations’ AI for Good platform to expand opportunities for responsible AI innovation within the solution provider channel.

GTIA expects to support AI for Good Innovation Factory activities in the United States and the United Kingdom, creating opportunities for MSPs and innovators to participate in AI-focused events designed to identify and showcase promising solutions addressing real-world challenges.

The initiative reflects GTIA’s broader commitment to advancing responsible, ethical, and sustainable AI while creating pathways for members to engage with internationally recognized innovation ecosystems.

About the Global Technology Industry Association

The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) is the only vendor-neutral, 501(c)(6) nonprofit membership community connecting and representing the worldwide IT channel. We set our members up for success by providing benefits that include trusted resources and networking opportunities. In addition, the association sets industry standards that enable companies to build sustainable, secure, and profitable businesses in an ever-changing technology landscape. Internationally, GTIA represents hundreds of thousands of professionals from nearly 3,000 ITSPs, vendors, distributors and other companies serving the IT channel.