Adswerve Launches Adswerve Premium Supply Solution Designed to Cut Waste and Maximize Programmatic ROI

DENVER, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adswerve, a leading data and media analytics consultancy operating at the intersection of adtech and martech, today announced the launch of Adswerve Premium Supply, a premium supply offering that simplifies media buying, eliminates wasted spend, and gives advertisers access to curated, brand-safe inventory across the open web and premium channels.

As programmatic media buying has grown more complex, spanning multiple DSPs, SSPs, and more than 44,000 placement options, so too has the risk of inefficiency. Inefficient ad spend reached $26.8 billion in 2025 , according to the Association of National Advertisers, driven in part by hidden supply chain fees, opaque inventory, and a lack of scale to secure top-tier incentives from premium publishers. Adswerve Premium Supply is built to address these challenges head-on.

“We saw an opportunity in the market to fill the gap for agencies and ensure they have a direct path to premium supply with added benefits,” says Kelly Hayes, Head of Agency Growth at Adswerve. “Adswerve Premium Supply is the most tangible expression of that commitment with pre-negotiated deals, curated inventory, and full transparency, so our clients can streamline the planning and activation process and know exactly what they’re buying without the back-and-forth with supply partners.”

Adswerve Premium Supply is designed to complement advertisers' existing DSP solutions by filling critical inventory gaps and expanding audience reach across premium environments. Adswerve's team of media experts leverages deep industry knowledge, agentic AI, and established partnerships with top platforms and publishers—including LM Supply, Magnite, Cadent, and Sovrn—to vet and curate inventory packages tailored to each client's specific audiences and campaign goals.

Key capabilities and benefits include:

Pre-negotiated, evergreen deals: Clients gain immediate access to preferred pricing, CPM efficiencies, and other perks that ensure every media dollar goes further.

Clients gain immediate access to preferred pricing, CPM efficiencies, and other perks that ensure every media dollar goes further. Curated premium inventory: Adswerve experts vet thousands of publishers and placements, building packages that target specific audiences and content types while excluding others.

Adswerve experts vet thousands of publishers and placements, building packages that target specific audiences and content types while excluding others. Full transparency: Advertisers know exactly where their ads are running, which audiences they're reaching, and how placements are performing with ongoing feedback loops built-in.

Advertisers know exactly where their ads are running, which audiences they're reaching, and how placements are performing with ongoing feedback loops built-in. DSP-agnostic design: Adswerve Premium Supply integrates across multiple DSP environments, extending reach without disrupting existing workflows.

Adswerve Premium Supply integrates across multiple DSP environments, extending reach without disrupting existing workflows. Speed and efficiency: By centralizing expertise and pre-building deals, Adswerve dramatically reduces the time media teams spend researching options, negotiating contracts, and reconciling disjointed data.





Adswerve Premium Supply is available now. To learn more or request a consultation, visit https://adswerve.com/contact-us .

About Adswerve

Adswerve helps marketers and agencies embrace innovation to create a positive impact to their business. They are an award-winning predictive marketing consultancy that leverages data, media, and AI to support 800+ iconic brands and agencies. With a team of 250+ of the industry’s top experts, Adswerve is proud to stand as the most innovative, and largest U.S. Google Marketing Platform provider, three-time Adobe Partner of the Year, and respected solutions partner to Amazon, Snowflake, and others. Learn more at adswerve.com.