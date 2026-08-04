DP World Data Shows Canadian Businesses Diversifying Supply Chains to Build Resilience and Support Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian businesses are redesigning their supply chains to improve resilience while positioning for future growth, according to data from DP World’s Global Trade Observatory.

The international survey, which included 139 supply chain and logistics executives in Canada, found that businesses are adopting more diversified and flexible supply chain strategies, with supplier diversification emerging as the leading strategic priority for 2026.

Among Canadian respondents, 62% said they plan to increase the number of suppliers they use to diversify sourcing, compared with 51% globally. Half (50%) plan to increase inventory levels, while 30% are pursuing friend-shoring strategies and 26% are exploring nearshoring opportunities.

The findings reflect how Canadian businesses are adapting to an increasingly complex global trade environment. Rather than relying on a single strategy, companies are combining supplier diversification, inventory resilience and regional sourcing approaches to reduce risk while expanding access to new markets.

The motivations behind supplier diversification also highlight a balance between resilience and growth. Among respondents planning to diversify sourcing, the most frequently cited drivers were entering new markets (39%), adopting new technologies (39%) and improving agility and resilience (32%). Responding to tariffs and increasing self-sufficiency were each identified by 27% of respondents.

Growth ambitions remain strong despite market uncertainty. When asked about the most important drivers of growth over the next one to three years, 51% of Canadian respondents cited growing demand from new markets and consumers, 51% pointed to deploying artificial intelligence, and 44% identified improved infrastructure and transport capacity.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “Canadian businesses are building supply chains that are both more resilient and better positioned for growth. Diversifying suppliers, expanding into new markets and investing in technology all depend on efficient trade infrastructure and integrated logistics networks. As supply chains become more complex, businesses need reliable connectivity across ports, inland transportation, warehousing and distribution to compete successfully in global markets.”

DP World is seeing growing demand for integrated end-to-end supply chain solutions that simplify cargo movement across ports, terminals, inland logistics networks, warehousing facilities and transportation corridors.

Recent investments, including the announced Contrecoeur expansion project in Quebec and the upcoming Salish Sea Gateway development in British Columbia, are strengthening Canada's trade infrastructure by expanding capacity, improving connectivity and supporting more resilient supply chains. The Global Trade Observatory survey was conducted in November 2025.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.