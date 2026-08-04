HR Chief Unveils CXO Summit with Strategic Sponsorship Opportunities

London, 04 August 2026 – HR Chief is launching the CXO Summit, a flagship gathering designed for senior HR leaders navigating the complexities of workforce transformation and organisational resilience. With a significant focus on Chief Human Resources Officers (CHROs) and executive-level decision makers, the event brings together HR leadership to explore the strategic role of people functions in driving enterprise performance.

Featuring three dedicated panel discussions and confirmed speakers including senior leaders from NHS England, SUEZ, WPP, Shoosmiths and Virgin Unite, the summit offers sponsors a unique opportunity to connect with CHROs, senior HR, Chief People Officers and those leading the people function shaping the future of work. Organisations seeking to align with this influential audience are invited to explore sponsorship opportunities now.

The summit programme: strategic insight for senior HR leaders

The CXO Summit features three core panel discussions tailored to the priorities of today's HR leadership. The flagship CHRO summit panel will bring together leading chief HR officers and chief people officers to explore the evolving role of HR in driving business performance, workforce transformation and organisational resilience, covering strategic workforce planning, leadership capability, culture, governance and measurable impact.

Additional panels examine critical challenges facing the profession. The Future of People and Skills session addresses skills-based organisations, internal mobility, workforce analytics and learning innovation as leaders discuss closing critical skills gaps and building agile talent ecosystems. The artificial intelligence (AI)-ready workforce panel examines how HR leaders can build AI-ready teams through strategy, workforce planning, skills development, responsible adoption and change management, sharing real-world case studies on integrating AI into people processes whilst maintaining trust and compliance.

Industry leadership and strategic value

The confirmed speaker faculty includes Harry Abrams, Partner at Shoosmiths; Tom Simons, Chief HR and Organisational Development (OD) Officer at NHS England; Dr Tracey Leghorn, Chief Business Services Officer at SUEZ; Lisette Danesi, Global Chief People Officer, Corporate Functions at WPP; and Alexandra Jolly, Director at Virgin Unite. This calibre of leadership ensures attendees gain practical insight into how peers are aligning people strategy with enterprise growth in an increasingly complex global environment.

The summit provides a platform for CHROs and senior HR executives to exchange actionable strategies, develop future-ready capabilities and create resilient, high-performing organisations.

Sponsorship opportunities now available

Align your organisation with a private forum for senior enterprise decision-makers. The CXO Summit provides direct access to C-suite leaders across HR, Finance, Marketing and Business Strategy within a focused, high-level environment built for strategic engagement.

Partnership is designed to deliver measurable outcomes, from qualified lead generation and senior introductions to brand alignment with executive priorities and extended digital reach. With limited partner opportunities available, visibility is concentrated, relevant and commercially impactful.

Get in touch with Jodie Parkes-Rowe, Global Media Director, on jodie.parkes-rowe@bizclikmedia.com to discuss sponsorship opportunities.

Looking ahead

Taking place on 7–8 October at 155 Bishopsgate, London, the Summit features four dedicated executive zones for CEOs, CFOs, CHROs and CMOs. By hosting these communities within one premium environment, The CXO Summit creates space for cross-functional dialogue and stronger alignment across people, capital, performance and brand, supporting a collaborative approach to organisational leadership.

About BizClik

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