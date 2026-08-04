Lexitas Recognized in Texas Lawyer’s 2026 “Best Of” Awards

HOUSTON, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology enabled litigation support services, announced it has been recognized in multiple categories in Texas Lawyer’s Best of 2026 awards, underscoring the company’s continued leadership across core litigation support services and legal solutions.

In the 2026 “Best Of” awards, Lexitas earned recognition in the following categories:

Court Reporting & Deposition Services – 1 st Place: Austin; 1 st place & Hall of Fame: Houston

Place: Austin; 1 place & Hall of Fame: Houston Document Management Solutions for Retrieved Records – 1 st Place & Hall of Fame: Austin, Houston

Place & Hall of Fame: Austin, Houston Legal Graphics & Video Services – 1 st Place: Houston

Place: Houston Paralegal Support Services – 1 st Place: Dallas

Place: Dallas Process Service – 1 st Place: Austin, Houston

Place: Austin, Houston Document Review Staffing – 1 st Place & Hall of Fame: Austin

Place & Hall of Fame: Austin Texas-Based Legal Staffing and Recruiting Firm – 1st Place: Dallas



These recognitions reflect the trust clients, partners, and legal professionals place in Lexitas to deliver reliable, high-quality support across critical service areas. From court reporting and deposition services to record operations retrieval, process service, trial services, legal staffing, and document review, Lexitas continues to provide integrated solutions designed to help legal teams manage matters more efficiently and with greater confidence.

“Recognition across these categories is especially meaningful because it reflects the breadth of support our teams provide to clients throughout the litigation lifecycle across each of our lines of business, and shows that service excellence is built into everything we do,” said Nishat Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Lexitas. “Our focus remains on delivering excellent service, practical innovation, and dependable support that helps law firms, corporate legal departments, insurance carriers, and legal professionals move their work forward with speed, accuracy, and confidence.”

Lexitas’ recognition across multiple categories and other state and national awards, reflects its commitment to delivering integrated, technology-enabled solutions that support clients at every stage of the litigation lifecycle.

Winners can be viewed here.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas, the leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, delivers legal support expertise in Court Reporting, Record Retrieval, Process Service, and Legal Staffing services that are truly Critical to the Case. The company has been recognized by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business Award winner for Best AI Implementation in the Extra-Large Company category, following its inclusion on the 2024 Best in Business list. Lexitas also earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for nine consecutive years, reflecting sustained growth and industry impact. Serving legal, insurance, and corporate leaders, Lexitas leverages proprietary technology and highly responsive professional services to help move the practice and business of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, document review, and process service. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

Media Contact:

Jocelyn Durant, SVP of Marketing | jocelyn.durant@lexitaslegal.com