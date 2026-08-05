EfTEN United Property Fund invests in the Domina shopping centre in Riga

EfTEN United Property Fund invests EUR 2.478 million to acquire a stake in SIA EfTEN Domina, which owns the Domina shopping centre in Riga. The fund will acquire a 5.9% equity stake in the company. Previously, the fund held an indirect position of 0,71% (EUR 380 thousand) in the Domina centre through EfTEN Kinnisvarafond II AS. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of August. As a result of this transaction, the share of retail real estate in the fund's portfolio increases by 7 percentage points (to 47%).

Domina shopping centre is one of the largest shopping and leisure centres in Riga. The centre has approximately 42,000 square metres of leasable area, 2,000 parking spaces, and is home to 170 different tenants. In 2023, a new leisure area was completed, which includes, among other things, a cinema and a children's play area. The largest and best-known tenants at the Domina centre are Maxima, JYSK, Peek & Cloppenburg, Lido, SkyPark, Sportland, H&M, Apollo Kino and MyFitness.

Kristjan Tamla

Managing Director

Phone: 655 9515

E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee