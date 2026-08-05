LBank Advances Elite Lead Trader Program with Enhanced Rewards





SINGAPORE, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBank, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced that its Elite Lead Trader Program is currently underway, continuing to recruit and support skilled traders with proven strategies and strong performance records. The initiative aims to further strengthen LBank’s copy trading ecosystem by creating more opportunities for strategy sharing and helping traders build long-term influence.

Designed to connect experienced traders with users seeking diversified trading strategies, the program features a 90-day tiered advancement system. Participants can progress through three levels — Elite Rising Star, Elite Pioneer, and Elite Navigator — unlocking benefits including a 300 USDT monthly rebate, up to 15% profit share, and accumulated loss protection vouchers of up to 900 USDT.

Beyond financial incentives, LBank provides qualified Lead Traders with additional ecosystem support, including platform exposure, featured trader placement, and dedicated service support. These resources are designed to help skilled traders enhance their visibility, expand follower engagement, and grow their Copy Trading presence.

To date, the Elite Lead Trader Program has attracted more than 50,000 user subscriptions. During the program’s development, LBank’s Copy Trading ecosystem has continued to expand, with Copy Trading volume increasing by 60.2%, the number of high-quality Lead Traders growing by 65.2%, and total follower earnings reaching $4.25 million. Qualified Lead Traders who complete the advancement assessment can receive featured exposure through LBank’s platform, further enhancing their trading influence and follower growth.

Through LBank Copy Trading, eligible traders can apply to become certified Lead Traders and transform their trading expertise into shareable strategies. By leveraging their own market insights, risk management frameworks, and trading methodologies, Lead Traders can create diversified strategies covering trend following, short-term trading, quantitative approaches, and other trading styles. Meanwhile, followers can evaluate Lead Traders based on historical performance, risk metrics, and strategy characteristics to select trading approaches aligned with their preferences.

Eric He, Community Angel Officer and Risk Control Advisor at LBank, stated: “Professional traders are increasingly seeking platforms that recognize not only trading performance, but also consistency, discipline, and risk management capabilities. The continued growth of the Elite Lead Trader Program highlights the demand for transparent mechanisms that help skilled traders establish credibility and expand their influence.”

“Through the program, LBank is building a clearer pathway for trading talent to grow by combining structured advancement standards, incentive mechanisms, platform exposure, and dedicated support. By empowering high-quality Lead Traders, we aim to further enrich the Copy Trading ecosystem and create greater value for both traders and followers.”

LBank remains committed to enhancing its Copy Trading infrastructure and developing a more open, efficient, and professional strategy-sharing ecosystem for global traders. For more details about the Elite Lead Trader Program, eligibility requirements, and application process, please visit: Elite Lead Trader Program

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users across 160 countries and regions. With daily trading volume exceeding $23.81 billion and 10 years of zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

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Website: https://www.lbank.com/

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Email: press@lbank.com

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