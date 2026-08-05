Climb Signs Distribution Agreement with Harmonic Security to Help Secure Mid-Market & Enterprise AI Adoption

EATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB), today announced a distribution agreement with Harmonic Security, the AI governance and control platform for the AI-first workforce. Under the agreement, Climb will offer the Harmonic AI security platform to its network of value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs) across the United States.

Employees have moved past chatting with AI. They are handing work to it, kicking off agentic workflows in tools like Claude Cowork, Claude Code, and OpenAI's agents that read files, run code, and act across enterprise systems on their behalf. That opens two gaps most security teams cannot see: agents taking actions no one reviewed, and intellectual property flowing out to AI providers with every prompt, file, and repository they touch. Harmonic Security governs this new layer of work across browsers, desktops, and the agentic AI layer, giving teams visibility into what employees and their agents are doing and stopping risky actions and IP leakage at the moment they happen.

The agreement with Climb gives resellers and MSPs a direct route to a platform built for how AI is actually used, not legacy tooling retrofitted for it. For channel partners, it opens a fast-growing category their customers are already asking about.

“Employees have moved past chatting with AI. They are running agents in tools like Claude Code and Cowork that take real actions and pull in real intellectual property, and most security teams have no view of it,” said Alastair Paterson, CEO and co-founder of Harmonic Security. “Climb gives us reach into the resellers and MSPs serving exactly these organizations. Together we can help teams govern workforce use of AI, from the actions their agents take to the IP that leaves the building, without slowing the work down.”

“Our partners are fielding urgent questions about AI agents acting inside customer environments and pulling company IP into AI providers, and until now they have not had a purpose-built answer,” said Charles Bass, Chief Alliance Officer at Climb. “Adding Harmonic Security to our line card gives VARs and MSPs a way to meet that demand with a platform designed for the problem, backed by Climb's financing, quoting, and relationship-led channel support.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com

About Climb

Climb is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. Climb is committed to transforming distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com , call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn !

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About Harmonic Security

Harmonic Security is the AI governance and control platform for the AI-first workforce. As employees adopt AI tools and hand work to autonomous agents in products like Claude Cowork, Claude Code, and OpenAI's agents, Harmonic gives security teams visibility and control across browsers, desktops, and the agentic AI layer, including MCP clients and servers. Harmonic stops risky agent actions and prevents intellectual property from leaking to AI providers, without blocking the tools and workflows employees rely on to do their jobs. Learn more at www.harmonic.security .

