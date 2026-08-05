EVgo Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: EVgo Services LLC EVgo Services LLC

United States

Total Q2 Charging Network Revenues Increased 19% Year-Over-Year

  • Charging network revenue totaled $61 million in the second quarter, an increase of 19% year-over-year, representing the 18th consecutive quarter of double-digit year-over-year charging revenue growth.
  • Network throughput reached 99 gigawatt-hours (“GWh”) in the second quarter, an increase of 13% year-over-year.
  • Ended the second quarter with 5,380 stalls in operation, an increase of 24% year-over-year.
  • Signed agreement with Tesla to deploy EVgo Superchargers

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest providers of public fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs), announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Management will host a webcast today at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT to discuss EVgo’s results and other business highlights.

"EVgo delivered another quarter of solid execution, with 19% charging network revenue growth and continued expansion of our nationwide fast-charging platform," said Badar Khan, CEO of EVgo. "Our recently announced agreement with Tesla underscores the strength of our strategy and our commitment to providing widespread charging infrastructure to the growing EV driver population. Our confidence in EVgo’s long-term opportunity has never been stronger thanks to the scale of our network, our differentiated business model and strong utilization and non-dilutive financing sources. As a result, EVgo represents a uniquely differentiated growth profile at an attractive valuation for shareholders."

Business Highlights

  • EVgo Superchargers: EVgo and Tesla signed an agreement to deploy EVgo-owned and branded V4 Superchargers starting in 2026. Each site is expected to have up to 20 stalls located near everyday destinations like retail shops and restaurants. EVgo Superchargers will appear on the in-car Tesla navigation and Tesla Trip Planner.
  • Stall Development: Ended the second quarter with 5,380 stalls in operation. EVgo added 280 new DC fast charging stalls during the quarter offset by 175 removals of legacy equipment under the Company's Renew program.
  • Average Daily Network Throughput: Average daily throughput per stall for the EVgo public network was 276 kilowatt hours per day in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 281 kilowatt hours per day in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Customer Accounts: Added over 99,000 new customer accounts in the second quarter, with over 1.8 million total customer accounts at the end of the quarter.
  • J3400 (NACS) Connectors: 240 NACS connectors in operation as of July 31, 2026.
  • EVgo Next Generation Charging Architecture: Finalized the design of the Company's next generation charging equipment and testing underway with demonstrated high current charging on multiple vehicle models.

 Q2'26 Q2'25 Change Q2'26 YTD Q2'25 YTD Change
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)           
Network throughput (GWh) 99   88  13%
  190   172  10%
Revenue$    82,648  $     98,030  (16)% $   192,179  $   173,317  11%
Gross profit$       7,342  $     13,908  (47)% $     20,300  $      23,231  (13)%
Gross margin  8.9%    14.2%  (530) bps   10.6%    13.4%  (280) bps
Net loss$  (46,342) $    (29,821) 55%
 $   (83,323) $    (56,048) 49%
Adjusted Gross Profit1$    26,283  $     28,359   (7)% $     55,916  $      53,729  4%
Adjusted Gross Margin1  31.8 %   28.9 % 290 bps   29.1%    31.0%  (190)bps
Adjusted EBITDA1$  (10,573) $      (1,933) 447% $   (18,050) $       (7,862) 130%

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1   Non-GAAP measure.  See Appendix for reconciliation.

 Q2'26 Q2'25 Change Q2'26 YTD Q2'25 YTD Change
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)           
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities$       (6,484) $      14,089 (146)% $    (41,852) $        3,843 (1189)%
            
GAAP capital expenditures$      33,823  $      26,199 29%
 $     64,398  $     41,191 56%
Capital offsets:           
OEM infrastructure payments            1,352             1,898 (29)%            3,567             6,873 (48)%
Proceeds from capital-build funding            5,170             7,180 (28)%            8,366             9,051 (8)%
Total capital offsets            6,522             9,078 (28)%          11,933           15,924 (25)%
Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets1$      27,301  $      17,121 59%
 $     52,465  $     25,267 108%

___________________________________________________________

1   Non-GAAP measure.  See Appendix for reconciliation.

 6/30/2026 6/30/2025 Change
Stalls in operation:     
EVgo public network13,930 3,480 13%
EVgo AV network2120 110 9%
EVgo eXtend™ 31,330 760 75%
Total stalls in operation5,380 4,350  24 %

___________________________________________________________
1 Stalls at publicly available charging stations that we own and operate on our network.
2 Stalls at charging stations that we own and operate on our network that are only available to AV fleet customers.
3 Stalls at eXtend are EV charging stations built via partnerships for use by their customers with assets serviced through, and often cobranded with, our national network.

2026 Guidance

EVgo is updating full year 2026 guidance as follows:
•         Total new stalls of 1,350 - 1,625
•         Total revenue of $400 – $430 million
•         Adjusted EBITDA* of $(25) million – $(5) million

The Company expects Q1 and Q4 2026 to be the strongest quarters of the year for non-charging revenue.
__________________________________________________________

* A reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not provided because certain measures, including share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA, please see “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included elsewhere in this release.

Webcast Information

A live audio webcast for EVgo’s second quarter 2026 results will be held today at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT. The webcast will be available at investors.evgo.com.

This press release, along with other investor materials that will be used or referred to during the webcast, including a slide presentation and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest GAAP measures, will also be available on that site.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is one of the nation’s leading public fast charging providers. With more than 1,200 fast charging stations across 47 states, EVgo strategically deploys localized and accessible charging infrastructure by partnering with leading businesses across the U.S., including retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers, gas stations, rideshare operators, and autonomous vehicle companies. At its dedicated Innovation Lab, EVgo performs extensive interoperability testing and has ongoing technical collaborations with leading automakers and industry partners to advance the EV charging industry and deliver a seamless charging experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “assume” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those perceived as express or implied statements regarding EVgo’s future financial and operating performance, including full year 2026 guidance ranges and potential drivers thereof; EVgo’s future profitability and priorities; EVgo’s long-term value creation opportunities and addressable market, including pace of deployment, scaling of NACS connectors, enhancements to the customer experience, and key agreements and partnerships, including with Tesla; EVgo’s development of next generation charging architecture and deployment of Tesla Superchargers; EVgo’s progress on its network buildout; EVgo's financing facilities, including its commercial bank facility and debt financing from the U.S. Department of Energy; and the growth of the autonomous vehicle and rideshare markets. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of EVgo’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including changes adversely affecting EVgo’s business; EVgo’s dependence on the widespread adoption of EVs and growth of the EV and EV charging markets; EVgo’s reliance on existing project finance for the growth of its business, its ability to fully draw on its debt financing from the U.S. Department of Energy (the “DOE Loan”) and its credit facility and its ability to comply with the covenants and other terms thereof; competition from existing and new competitors; EVgo’s ability to expand into new service markets, grow its customer base and manage its operations; the risks associated with cyclical demand for EVgo’s services and vulnerability to industry downturns and regional or national downturns; fluctuations in EVgo’s revenue and operating results; unfavorable conditions or disruptions in the capital and credit markets and EVgo’s ability to obtain additional financing on commercially reasonable terms; EVgo’s ability to generate cash, service indebtedness and incur additional indebtedness; evolving domestic and foreign government laws, regulations, rules and standards that impact EVgo’s business, results of operations and financial condition, including regulations impacting the EV charging market and government programs designed to drive broader adoption of EVs and any reduction, modification or elimination of such programs, such as the enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025, which addresses, among other things, the termination of the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit, other changes in policy under the current administration and 119th Congress and the potential changes in tariffs or sanctions and escalating trade wars; EVgo’s ability to adapt its assets and infrastructure to changes in industry and regulatory standards and market demands related to EV charging; impediments to EVgo’s expansion plans, including permitting and utility-related delays; EVgo’s ability to integrate any businesses it acquires; EVgo’s ability to recruit and retain experienced personnel; risks related to legal proceedings or claims, including liability claims; EVgo’s dependence on third parties, including hardware and software vendors and service providers, utilities and permit-granting entities; supply chain disruptions, elevated rates of inflation and other increases in expenses, including as a result of the implementation of tariffs by the U.S. and other countries; safety and environmental requirements or regulations that may subject EVgo to unanticipated liabilities or costs; EVgo’s ability to enter into and maintain valuable partnerships with commercial or public-entity property owners, landlords and/or tenants, original equipment manufacturers, fleet operators and suppliers; EVgo’s ability to maintain, protect and enhance EVgo’s intellectual property; EVgo’s ability to identify and complete suitable acquisitions or other strategic transactions to meet its goals and integrate key businesses it acquires; and the impact of general economic or political conditions, including associated changes in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy such as elevated interest rates, evolving tariff or other changes in trade policy and geopolitical events such as global conflict in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East region. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as its other SEC filings, copies of which are available on EVgo’s website at investors.evgo.com, and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
    
 June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
(in thousands)(unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$                  121,822  $                   151,000 
Restricted cash, current                        61,684                           49,519 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $32 and $75 as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively                        29,349                           38,628 
Accounts receivable, capital-build                        15,481                           19,461 
Prepaids and other current assets                        44,488                           37,872 
Total current assets                      272,824                        296,480 
Restricted cash, noncurrent                        14,144                           10,227 
Property, equipment and software, net                      469,281                        460,747 
Operating lease right-of-use assets                      114,412                        102,966 
Other assets                        35,161                           30,937 
Intangible assets, net                        30,031                           32,421 
Goodwill                        31,052                           31,052 
Total assets$                  966,905  $                   964,830 
    
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ deficit   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$                     12,383  $                        7,582 
Accrued liabilities                        49,191                           59,924 
Operating lease liabilities, current                          9,720                             7,765 
Deferred revenue, current                        45,849                           55,060 
Warrant liabilities, at fair value                              168                             1,370 
Long-term debt, current                          3,580                             2,146 
Other current liabilities                          3,802                             1,475 
Total current liabilities                      124,693                        135,322 
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent                      108,585                           96,983 
Asset retirement obligations                        33,411                           30,868 
Capital-build liability                        53,374                           55,820 
Deferred revenue, noncurrent                        41,155                           47,711 
Long-term debt, noncurrent                      293,670                        204,316 
Other long-term liabilities                          2,419                             7,866 
Total liabilities                      657,307                        578,886 
    
    
    
    
(in thousands, except share data)(unaudited)  
    
    
Redeemable noncontrolling interest$                  330,048  $                   502,848 
    
Stockholders’ deficit   
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized as
of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; none issued and outstanding		                               —                                   —  
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,200,000,000 shares
authorized as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 140,390,001
and 134,717,984 shares issued and outstanding (excluding 718,750
shares subject to possible forfeiture) as of June 30, 2026
and December 31, 2025, respectively		                                14                                   13 
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares
authorized as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 172,800,000
shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31,
2025		                                17                                   17 
Additional paid-in capital                                 —                             7,753 
Accumulated deficit                     (20,443)                    (124,687)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss                             (38)                                 —  
Total stockholders’ deficit                     (20,450)                    (116,904)
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ deficit$                  966,905  $                   964,830 



EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2026   2025  Change %  2026   2025  Change %
Revenue           
Total charging network$       61,421  $     51,828  19%
 $  117,138  $   98,926   18%
Non-charging network           
eXtend          18,017            37,385  (52)%         51,204          60,873  (16)%
AV and ancillary             3,210              8,817  (64)%         23,837          13,518  76%
Total non-charging network          21,227            46,202  (54)%         75,041          74,391  1%
Total revenue          82,648            98,030  (16)%       192,179        173,317  11%
            
Cost of sales           
Charging network          39,247            32,545  21%
         74,846          62,154  20%
Other          17,217            37,235  (54)%         61,615          57,635  7%
Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization          18,842            14,342  31%
         35,418          30,297  17%
Total cost of sales          75,306            84,122  (10)%       171,879        150,086  15%
Gross profit             7,342            13,908  (47)%         20,300          23,231  (13)%
            
Operating expenses           
General and administrative          44,358            40,596  9%
         90,363          79,224  14%
Depreciation, amortization and accretion             3,132              4,124  (24)%           6,430            8,219  (22)%
Total operating expenses          47,490            44,720  6%
         96,793          87,443  11%
Operating loss       (40,148)        (30,812) 30%
      (76,493)      (64,212) 19%
            
Other (expense) income, net           
Interest expense          (8,153)              (909) 797%
      (11,123)        (1,426) 680%
Interest income             1,433              1,718  (17)%           2,813            3,412  (18)%
Other income, net                    8                     5  60%
                18                 —   *
Change in fair value of earnout liability                  —                (180) (100)%                22               568  (96)%
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities                268                 360  (26)%           1,202           5,704   (79)%
Total other (expense) income, net          (6,444)                994  (748)%        (7,068)          8,258   (186)%
Loss before income tax expense       (46,592)        (29,818) 56%
      (83,561)      (55,954) 49%
Income tax benefit (expense)               250                    (3) *              238               (94) (353)%
Net loss       (46,342)        (29,821) 55%
      (83,323)      (56,048) 49%
Less: net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest       (25,569)        (16,823) 52%
      (46,129)      (31,688) 46%
Net loss attributable to Class A common stockholders$    (20,773) $    (12,998)  60% $  (37,194) $  (24,360) 53%
            
Net loss per share attributable to Class A common stockholders,
basic and diluted		$         (0.15) $        (0.10)   $      (0.27) $      (0.18)  
Weighted average Class A common stock outstanding, basic and diluted        140,364   133,484          139,153   132,644   

___________________________________________________________
* Percentage greater than 999% or not meaningful.



EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
  
 Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2026   2025 
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net loss$            (83,323) $           (56,048)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   
Depreciation, amortization and accretion                  41,848                   38,516 
Net loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense                     6,695                      4,518 
Share-based compensation                   7,541                   12,525 
Bad debt expense                     1,907                         651 
Change in fair value of earnout liability                        (22)                     (568)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities                  (1,202)                  (5,704)
Paid-in-kind interest, amortization of deferred debt issuance costs, net of capitalized interest                     8,369                      1,401 
Gain on sales-type lease                  (4,235)                  (2,500)
Other                       553                          83 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities   
Accounts receivable, net                     7,372                   13,337 
Prepaids and other current assets and other assets                  (9,331)                  (4,643)
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net                   2,112                      (121)
Accounts payable                     2,715                   (4,875)
Accrued liabilities                  (6,847)                   8,737  
Deferred revenue               (15,766)                     (224)
Other current and noncurrent liabilities                     (238)                  (1,242)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities               (41,852)                   3,843 
Cash flows from investing activities   
Capital expenditures               (64,398)               (41,191)
Proceeds from insurance for property losses                           63                            24 
Net cash used in investing activities               (64,335)               (41,167)
Cash flows from financing activities   
Proceeds from long-term debt                  86,589                   94,180 
Payments on long-term debt                     (500)                           — 
Proceeds from capital-build funding                     8,366                      9,051 
Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock units                     (991)                     (529)
Payments of deferred debt issuance costs                     (373)                  (2,513)
Net cash provided by financing activities                 93,091                  100,189 
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash               (13,096)                  62,865 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period                210,746                 120,512 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period$             197,650  $            183,377 


Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement EVgo’s financial information, which is prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, EVgo uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EVgo uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. EVgo believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of EVgo’s recurring core business operating results.

EVgo believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing EVgo’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. EVgo believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by EVgo’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of EVgo’s business.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, please see the sections titled “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures, in each case as defined below: “Charging Network Gross Profit,” “Charging Network Gross Margin,” “Adjusted Cost of Sales,” “Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue,” “Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss),” “Adjusted Gross Margin,” “Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses,” “Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue,” “EBITDA,” “EBITDA Margin,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA Margin,” and “Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets.” With respect to Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets, pursuant to the terms of certain OEM contracts, EVgo is paid well in advance of when revenue can be recognized, and usually, the payment is tied to the number of stalls that are complete under the applicable contractual arrangement while the related revenue is deferred at the time of payment and is recognized as revenue over time as EVgo provides charging and other services to the OEM and the OEM’s customers. EVgo management therefore uses these measures internally to establish forecasts, budgets, and operational goals to manage and monitor its business, including the cash used for, and the return on, its investment in its charging infrastructure. EVgo believes that these measures are useful to investors in evaluating EVgo’s performance and help to depict a meaningful representation of the performance of the underlying business, enabling EVgo to evaluate and plan more effectively for the future.

Charging Network Gross Profit, Charging Network Gross Margin, Adjusted Cost of Sales, Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss), Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These measures should not be considered as measures of financial performance under GAAP and the items excluded from or included in these metrics are significant components in understanding and assessing EVgo’s financial performance. These metrics should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

EVgo defines Charging Network Gross Profit as total charging network revenue less charging network cost of sales. EVgo defines Charging Network Gross Margin as Charging Network Gross Profit divided by total charging network revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted Cost of Sales as cost of sales before (i) depreciation, net of capital-build amortization, and (ii) share-based compensation. EVgo defines Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue as Adjusted Cost of Sales as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) as revenue less Adjusted Cost of Sales. EVgo defines Adjusted Gross Margin as Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as general and administrative expenses before (i) share-based compensation, (ii) loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense, (iii) bad debt expense (recoveries), and (iv) certain other items that management believes are not indicative of EVgo’s ongoing performance. EVgo defines Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue as Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before (i) depreciation, net of capital-build amortization, (ii) amortization, (iii) accretion, (iv) interest expense, (v) interest income, and (vi) income tax expense (benefit). EVgo defines EBITDA Margin as EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (i) share-based compensation, (ii) loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense, (iii) loss (gain) on investments, (iv) bad debt expense (recoveries), (v) change in fair value of earnout liability, (vi) change in fair value of warrant liabilities, and (vii) certain other items that management believes are not indicative of EVgo’s ongoing performance. EVgo defines Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets as capital expenditures adjusted for the following capital offsets: (i) all payments under OEM infrastructure agreements excluding any amounts directly attributable to OEM customer charging credit programs and pass-through of non-capital expense reimbursements, (ii) proceeds from capital-build funding and (iii) proceeds from the transfer of 30C income tax credits, net of transaction costs. The tables below present quantitative reconciliations of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures as described in this paragraph.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30, 
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)  2026   2025  Change  2026   2025 Change
GAAP revenue $       82,648  $     98,030  (16) % $  192,179  $       173,317 11 %
            
GAAP net loss $     (46,342) $    (29,821) 55 %
 $   (83,323) $        (56,048)49 %
GAAP net loss margin  (56.1) %  (30.4) % (2,570) bps  (43.4) %  (32.3) %(1,110) bps
            
EBITDA adjustments:           
Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization $       18,993  $     14,417  32 %
 $    35,767  $         30,456 17 %
Amortization              2,263             3,330  (32) %           4,567                 6,754 (32) %
Accretion                 719                 719  — %
           1,514                 1,306 16%
Interest expense              8,153                 909  797 %
        11,123                 1,426 680%
Interest income            (1,433)           (1,718) (17) %         (2,813)               (3,412)(18) %
Income tax (benefit) expense            (250)                    3  *          (238)                   94 (353) %
Total EBITDA adjustments           28,445           17,660  61 %
        49,920               36,624 36%
EBITDA $     (17,897) $    (12,161) 47 %
 $  (33,403) $        (19,424)72%
EBITDA Margin  (21.7) %  (12.4) % (930) bps  (17.4) %  (11.2) %(620) bps
            
Adjusted EBITDA Adjustments:           
Share-based compensation $          3,296  $        7,031  (53) % $       7,541  $         12,525 (40) %
Loss on disposal of property
and equipment, net of 
insurance recoveries, and
impairment expense		              2,934             3,319  (12) %           6,695                 4,518 48%
Bad debt expense                 918                   58  *           1,907                     651 193%
Change in fair value of earnout liability                    —                 180  *               (22)                  (568)*
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities                (268)              (360) (26) %         (1,202)               (5,704)(79) %
Severance and related expenses                 117                    —  *              117                        —  *
Executive transition costs                 327                    —  *              327                        —  *
Other¹                    —                    —  *               (10)                    140 *
Total Adjusted EBITDA adjustments              7,324           10,228  (28) %        15,353               11,562 33%
Adjusted EBITDA $     (10,573) $      (1,933) 447 %
 $  (18,050) $          (7,862)130%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin  (12.8) %  (2.0) % (1,080) bps  (9.4) %  (4.5) %(490) bps

___________________________________________________________
1 For the six months ended June 30, 2025, comprised primarily of nonrecurring professional fees related to the Secondary Offering, which closed on December 18, 2024.
* Percentage greater than 999% or not meaningful.

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Charging Network Gross Profit and Charging Network Gross Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

  Three Months Ended June
30,		   Six Months Ended June
30,		  
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)  2026   2025  Change  2026   2025  Change
GAAP total charging network revenue $      61,421  $     51,828  19%
 $117,138  $    98,926  18%
GAAP charging network cost of sales          39,247          32,545  21%
        74,846         62,154  20%
Charging Network Gross Profit $      22,174  $     19,283  15%
 $    42,292  $    36,772  15%
Charging Network Gross Margin   36.1%    37.2%  (110) bps   36.1%    37.2%  (110) bps

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted Cost of Sales, Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

 Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,  
(unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2026   2025  Change  2026   2025  Change
GAAP revenue$      82,648  $      98,030  (16)% $   192,179  $   173,317  11%
GAAP cost of sales          75,306            84,122  (10)%       171,879         150,086  15%
GAAP gross profit$         7,342  $      13,908  (47)% $     20,300  $      23,231  (13)%
GAAP cost of sales as a percentage of revenue  91.1%    85.8%  530 bps   89.4%    86.6%  280 bps
GAAP gross margin  8.9%    14.2%  (530) bps   10.6%    13.4%  (280) bps
            
Adjusted Cost of Sales adjustments           
Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization$      18,842  $      14,342  31%
 $     35,418  $      30,297  17%
Share-based compensation                  99                  109  (9)%               198                 201  (1)%
Total Adjusted Cost of Sales adjustments$      18,941  $      14,451  31%
 $     35,616  $      30,498  17%
            
Adjusted Cost of Sales$      56,365  $      69,671  (19)% $   136,263  $   119,588  14%
Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue  68.2%    71.1%  (290) bps   70.9%    69.0%  190 bps
            
Adjusted Gross Profit$      26,283  $      28,359  (7)% $     55,916  $      53,729  4%
Adjusted Gross Margin  31.8%    28.9%  290 bps   29.1%    31.0%  (190) bps

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses and Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,  
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)  2026   2025  Change  2026   2025  Change
GAAP revenue $      82,648  $     98,030  (16)% $192,179  $173,317  11%
             
GAAP general and administrative expenses $      44,358  $     40,596  9%
 $    90,363  $    79,224  14%
GAAP general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue   53.7%    41.4%  1,230 bps   47.0%    45.7%  130 bps
             
Adjustments:            
Share-based compensation             3,197             6,922  (54)%           7,343         12,324  (40)%
Loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense             2,934             3,319  (12)%           6,695            4,518  48%
Bad debt expense                918                   58  *           1,907               651  193%
Severance and related expenses                117                   —  *              117                  —  *
Executive transition costs                327                   —  *              327                  —  *
Other1                   —                   —  *               (10)              140  (107)%
Total adjustments             7,493          10,299  (27)%        16,379         17,633  (7)%
Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses $      36,865  $     30,297  22%
 $    73,984  $    61,591  20%
Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue   44.6%    30.9%  1,370 bps   38.5%    35.5%  300 bps

___________________________________________________________

1For the six months ended June 30, 2025, comprised primarily of nonrecurring professional fees related to the Secondary Offering, which closed on December 18, 2024.
* Percentage greater than 999% or not meaningful.

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

 Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30, 
(dollars in thousands) 2026  2025 Change  2026  2025Change
GAAP capital expenditures$       33,823 $     26,199 29%
 $   64,398 $    41,19156%
           
Capital offsets:          
OEM infrastructure payments             1,352           1,898 (29) %          3,567           6,873(48)%
Proceeds from capital-build funding             5,170           7,180 (28) %          8,366           9,051(8)%
Total capital offsets             6,522           9,078 (28) %       11,933        15,924(25)%
Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets$       27,301 $     17,121 59% $   52,465 $    25,267108%

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