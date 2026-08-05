Take 5 Oil Change Accelerates Arizona Expansion with Three New West Valley Locations

PHOENIX, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, today announced the grand opening of three new Arizona locations: 16771 W Bell Rd. in Surprise; 16590 Cactus Rd. in Surprise; and 425 N 99th Ave. in Tolleson. Each location has three service bays, and customers can remain comfortably in their car and receive a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes.

“We’re continuing to see strong demand across the Phoenix metro area, and these new locations in Surprise and Tolleson allow us to better serve the growing number of drivers who value speed, convenience, and a high-quality customer experience,” said Tim Austin, President of Take 5 Oil Change. “We’re excited to expand our presence in Arizona and deepen our relationships within these vibrant communities.”

Every Take 5 Oil Change service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel stronger growth across almost 1,400 locations nationwide.

"Trust is built through consistency, and that drives everything we do at Take 5," said Josh Lance, District Manager at Take 5 Oil Change. "Drivers in Surprise and Tolleson will always know what to expect when they visit any of our shops — honest service, skilled technicians, and a team that cares about keeping them safe on the road."

To celebrate the grand openings, Take 5 Oil Change is offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time at the new shops. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to almost 1,400 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average. The shops also offer tire pressure checks, top off of essential fluids, and perform routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com.





New Take 5 Oil Change in Surprise (16771 W Bell Rd.)





New Take 5 Oil Change in Surprise (16590 Cactus Rd.)





New Take 5 Oil Change in Tolleson (425 N 99th Ave.)

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

take5nug@konnectagency.com

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