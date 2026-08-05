Shirofune Launches New Patent-Pending Feature “Creative Timeline” for Its Advertising Automation Platform

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the award-winning digital advertising automation management platform trusted by over 13,000 accounts worldwide, today announced its new analysis feature, “Creative Timeline,” which leverages Shirofune’s proprietary algorithm along with AI technology.





Visualizing the Performance of All Creative Campaigns with Three Intuitive Methods

The Creative Timeline feature automatically consolidates delivery results from all creative campaigns managed through Shirofune into a single timeline across testing periods using the company’s proprietary algorithm.

Within each ad group, users can easily compare the performance of individual creative campaigns during their testing periods. Results are visualized through three formats:

Quadrant Matrix

Time-series Graph

Ad Score



These visualizations enable not only advertising operators but also creators and designers who may not be deeply familiar with numerical analysis to instantly understand creative performance at a glance. Additionally, creative campaigns can be paused or resumed directly from the interface, making day-to-day management more efficient.

“Marketers have never lacked data, but rather a clear way to connect it to creative decision-making,” said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, Founder and CEO of Shirofune. “Creative Timeline transforms fragmented performance data into a single, intuitive view, enabling teams to move faster, align more effectively, and continuously improve results.”

AI Analyzes Results and Instantly Suggests Future Creative Directions

The AI analyzes characteristics and performance factors of high-performing creative campaigns. Based on these insights, it automatically suggests future creative directions and even concrete production ideas for the next iteration. This analysis reduces the effort required to align ad operators and creative teams, while minimizing the time needed for creative briefing and feedback.

Furthermore, the AI analysis helps standardize the evaluation and improvement process, which is traditionally prone to individual judgment, making it easier to share insights and accelerate the overall creative optimization cycle with greater speed and reproducibility.





Solving Long-standing Challenges in Creative PDCA

Creative analysis has traditionally involved several operational challenges. The newly developed technology and feature automatically address the following issues:

Difficulty Reviewing Results by Testing Period: In creative optimization workflows where ads are frequently added, paused, or replaced, platform dashboards alone often make it difficult to retrospectively identify which creatives were tested during specific periods. As a result, comparing performance across test cycles or reviewing progress over time typically requires additional manual tracking through notes or spreadsheets.

In creative optimization workflows where ads are frequently added, paused, or replaced, platform dashboards alone often make it difficult to retrospectively identify which creatives were tested during specific periods. As a result, comparing performance across test cycles or reviewing progress over time typically requires additional manual tracking through notes or spreadsheets. Difficulty Passing Down Knowledge from Past PDCA Cycles : Ad platform dashboards do not structurally record the process of which creatives were tested in what order, and how decisions were made to pause, continue, or introduce new creatives. This makes it difficult for new team members to understand past PDCA cycles or identify winning patterns, often leading to knowledge silos and repeated experimentation.





“Shirofune will continue to leverage the flexibility and versatility of generative AI, while combining it with the accuracy and reproducibility of the automation technologies it has cultivated over the years,” said Kikuchi. “Through continuous development of new features, Shirofune aims to further enhance user convenience and enable a seamless workflow from analysis to the actual submission of new high-performing creatives.”

About Shirofune

Shirofune's digital advertising platform enables forward-thinking performance teams to eliminate the daily manual grind of bid adjustments, fragmented reporting, and cross-platform budget juggling through AI-powered automation. Trusted by Dentsu Digital, Direct Agents, and agencies around the world, Shirofune manages more than 300,000 active campaigns and gives agency teams the predictive intelligence needed to spend less time on ad operations and more time driving client results. Shirofune is also the recipient of several industry honors, including the 2025 Marketing Technology Innovator of the Year award from the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the 2025 Adweek TechStack Award.

Media Contact

Michele Nachum

Firecracker PR

michele@firecrackerpr.com

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