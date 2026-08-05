How Families Can Stay Connected During Back-to-School Chaos

Key facts of this press release:

2025 Life360 survey found that 83 percent of surveyed parents experienced moderate-to-high levels of back-to-school stress

The survey also found that surveyed parents devoted approximately 10 hours each week to managing calendars, carpools and extracurricular activities

Raddish Kids is made for families and kids ages 4 – 14+, spanning cooking (including global cooking) and baking kits, as they find time to reconnect during the school year

NEW YORK CITY, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The beginning of a new school year can feel less like a single transition and more like several transitions happening at once. It can reorganize nearly every part of family life, from morning routines and transportation to homework, extracurricular activities and dinner. A 2025 Life360 survey found that 83 percent of surveyed parents experienced moderate-to-high back-to-school stress, while surveyed parents reported devoting approximately 10 hours each week to managing calendars, carpools and extracurricular activities.

Raddish Kids, the original cooking and baking subscription box for kids and trusted by more than 500,000 families, helps parents preserve one important school-year routine: making, eating and connecting over a meal together.

Even as schedules become more complicated, families continue to value the dinner table as a place to catch up, participate in a shared routine and create family memories.

Raddish Kids brings those priorities together by giving children a defined role in preparing the meal, built on the simple belief that the kitchen is where kids gain confidence and families connect. Its three monthly subscription boxes help kids build real-life skills while discovering new foods, cultures, and cooking techniques through illustrated recipes, kid-designed tools, and hands-on activities. All recipes are high-quality and chef-designed, making meals just as exciting for kids to create as they are enjoyable for the whole family to eat.

“Families in the swing of back-to-school do not necessarily need another activity added to the calendar, but rather special moments within their existing routines that help them reconnect,” said Maegan Zelner, Chief Operating Officer at Raddish Kids. “When everyone is moving through the same home on different schedules, cooking together can create a natural pause in the day. It gives children a meaningful role in getting dinner on the table while creating space for conversation, shared accomplishment and time together.”

The Parents Family Food Study, which surveyed 1,200 people with children under age 18 living at home, found that families ate at home four to five times per week. Eighty-two percent considered dinner the main family meal, while about 80 percent said it was a time to catch up, connect and create family memories.

The research also showed that children are not always passive participants at mealtime. Fifty-nine percent of respondents said their children helped make dinner, demonstrating that meal preparation itself can become part of the family experience (and kids are excited to participate).

Cooking together gives parents and children something concrete to work on side by side. Measuring, mixing, preparing ingredients and following a recipe create natural opportunities for conversation and shared accomplishment without requiring another scheduled outing.

Raddish Kids features new kits every month with seasonally themed kits across its cooking and baking subscription boxes – full of great recipes and activities for parents and kids, including:

Cooking (Wild West): Journey through the American West. Stir up colorful cowboy caviar, fold foil packets for campfire-style fajitas and serve fruit cobbler in a cast iron pan.

Journey through the American West. Stir up colorful cowboy caviar, fold foil packets for campfire-style fajitas and serve fruit cobbler in a cast iron pan. Baking (Breakfast Bakes): Wake up your test buds with homemade toaster tarts and mini bagel bites.

Wake up your test buds with homemade toaster tarts and mini bagel bites. Global Cuisine (Taste of Mexico): Head over the border for a culinary adventure. Simmer soup topped with tortilla chips, make tacos with avocado sauce and bake a classic Mexican cake.

Families looking for a new family activity during the school year can order a Raddish Kids subscription box today at RaddishKids.com, with recurring subscriptions available on monthly, six- and 12-month cadences. Free shipping is included with every order.

Raddish Kids Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Raddish Kids?

Raddish Kids is a subscription box designed for children ages 4 – 14+

It turns everyday cooking into a fun, educational family experience

Raddish Kids builds confidence and real-life skills in the kitchen through hands-on cooking

Each Raddish Kids kit includes illustrated recipes, kid-friendly kitchen tools, and learning activities that connect cooking with seasonal and global themes

What does a Raddish Kids cooking kit include?

Step-by-step illustrated recipes designed by chefs and educators for the entire family will enjoy

Quality kitchen tool designed for young chefs

Culinary skill-building tips

Themed activities that teach cooking techniques and cultural food traditions

Table talk cards to spark conversation at the dinner table

Sturdy shopping list card to bring to the store

Woven iron-on apron patch to celebrate new cooking achievements

How do I help my kids transition back into the school routine?

Begin adjusting wake-up, mealtime and bedtime routines before the first day of school when possible

Give children a few consistent responsibilities so they know what role they play in the family schedule

Preserve at least one predictable opportunity to reconnect, such as preparing or eating a meal together with Raddish Kids cooking and baking subscription boxes

Keep the routine manageable rather than adding several new activities at once

How can busy families stay connected during the school year?

Look for opportunities within routines the family already has instead of adding another event to the calendar.

Meal preparation, dinner, school drop-offs and bedtime can become regular points of connection.

Choosing one recurring cooking night can give family members something dependable to anticipate.

Even one shared meal or cooking project each week can create space for conversation and participation.

What cooking kits help kids learn real cooking skills?

Ones designed specifically for children, such as Raddish Kids, teach foundational kitchen techniques through illustrated recipes and hands-on activities

They encourage kids to practice skills like measuring, chopping, and preparing meals while exploring new cuisines and ingredients

These guided experiences help children gain confidence and develop real-life cooking abilities

How can kids develop healthy eating habits?

Kids often develop healthier eating habits when actively participating in meal preparation

Cooking subscription boxes like Raddish Kids encourage children to explore new flavors, ingredients, and global cuisines while building confidence in the kitchen

This helps foster curiosity about food and supports a more positive, lifelong relationship with healthy eating

About Raddish Kids

Raddish Kids is the original cooking subscription box for kids, empowering more than 500,000 young chefs (and counting!) to cook with confidence, expand their palates, and build real-life skills in the kitchen. Raddish Kids offers three monthly cooking subscriptions across cooking, baking and global cuisine, each designed by parents, educators and chefs to help kids discover the joy of cooking through beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools and hands-on activities the whole family can enjoy. Known for its delicious, real recipes and easy-to-follow format, Raddish Kids helps kids take ownership in the kitchen while inspiring families to cook, connect and try new foods together. Founded in 2014, Raddish Kids has shipped more than two million kits worldwide and continues to inspire curiosity, confidence and meaningful family moments around food. For more information, visit RaddishKids.com or follow Raddish Kids on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.