PRIDE Industries Receives Ability Transcends Challenges Award

Roseville, Calif., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the nation’s largest employer of people with disabilities, has been recognized with the Ability Transcends Challenges (ATC) Award from the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS). The award honors organizations that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to disability inclusion and employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

The Ability Transcends Challenges program was developed by PBATS in collaboration with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS). The program’s goal is to highlight the contributions and potential of people with disabilities, drawing inspiration from baseball’s long history of athletes overcoming barriers to achieve success at the highest levels of the sport.

The recognition of PRIDE Industries was championed by the Athletics, long-time PBATS members, who are currently playing in Sacramento, near PRIDE Industries’ corporate headquarters in Roseville. The two organizations share a commitment to opening doors, breaking barriers, and demonstrating that ability—not disability—defines success.

“Receiving the Ability Transcends Challenges Award is a tremendous honor,” said Craig Levra, President and CEO of PRIDE Industries. “For six decades, PRIDE Industries has worked to create employment opportunities that empower people with disabilities to achieve independence and success. We are grateful to PBATS and the Athletics for recognizing the value and contributions of an inclusive workforce.”

In presenting the award, PBATS cited the social enterprise’s long history of promoting workforce inclusion.

"For 60 years, PRIDE Industries has proven that people with disabilities aren't just capable of meaningful work, they're essential to a stronger, more productive workforce,” said Nick Kenney, PBATS President. “From top to bottom, their model shows what real inclusion looks like in practice, not just policy. Baseball has its own long history of tearing down barriers, and PBATS is proud to shine a light on that same commitment, including with the Athletics, whose athletic training staff are proud PBATS members. It's an honor to use this platform to celebrate an organization that's been doing the same work for generations."

Founded in 1966 by a group of parents seeking employment opportunities for their adult children with disabilities, PRIDE Industries has grown into one of the nation’s largest employers of people with disabilities, helping tens of thousands of individuals build meaningful careers while delivering high-quality business services to public- and private-sector customers.

“The Athletics have become an important part of the Sacramento community, and we are especially honored to receive this recognition from a program they helped champion,” Levra added. “Together, we can continue to raise awareness about the importance of creating workplaces where all people have the opportunity to thrive.”

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, the company provides facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, the organization helps individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.