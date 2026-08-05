Housecall Pro Launches First Top 50 Most Unforgettable Home Service Brand Names List

DENVER, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Housecall Pro , a leading AI field service platform trusted by home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes, is celebrating the creativity behind building memorable trade businesses by launching the industry’s first Top 50 Most Unforgettable Brand Names list. Submissions to the inaugural list are now open to all trades professionals through August 16, and winners will be announced on September 9.

Important dates and details of the application process include:

Submission timeframe: Submissions will be accepted through August 16

Submissions will be accepted through August 16 Submission criteria: Company name plus a brand visual that represents your trade business, such as a logo, truck wrap or signage, and a brief description of the story behind the name

Company name plus a brand visual that represents your trade business, such as a logo, truck wrap or signage, and a brief description of the story behind the name Eligible trades: Home and commercial service trades (e.g., HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, landscaping, pest control, cleaning and more)

Home and commercial service trades (e.g., HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, landscaping, pest control, cleaning and more) Selection: The Top 50 Finalists will be selected by votes open to U.S. voters (18+) from August 17 – September 7

The Top 50 Finalists will be selected by votes open to U.S. voters (18+) from August 17 – September 7 September 9, 2026: The Top 50 Most Unforgettable Brand Names list is announced





In addition to the final winner announcement in September, the Grand Prize winner—selected from the Top 50 Finalists—will receive a $1,000 Visa gift card. A second $1,000 Visa gift card will go to one lucky voter, picked at random from everyone who cast a vote.

“A memorable name makes a home service business stand out before the work even begins,” said Roland Ligtenberg, Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer at Housecall Pro. “The Pros behind these businesses put just as much care into building a brand people remember as they do into the quality of their work. This list is a chance to celebrate the names that leave a lasting impression and the entrepreneurs who turned them into trusted local businesses.”

Participation in the Top 50 Unforgettable Home Service Brand Names is free and open to all trades and business sizes. You do not need to be a Housecall Pro® platform customer. Learn more about how to submit your business or vote for your favorite brand names at https://www.housecallpro.com/lp/top-50-unforgettable-names/ .

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro is a leading AI field service platform trusted by more than 200,000 home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes. With automated workflows including estimating, customer communication, scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, payments, and much more, Housecall Pro helps Pros save time, grow revenue, and earn customers' trust. Housecall Pro supports the industry through the Champion the Trades® program. Learn more at HousecallPro.com .