Liveops Highlights Shift to Multi-Region Customer Operations Models Backed by New Industry Research

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liveops , a leader in customer experience outsourcing solutions, today pointed to new industry research and its own client results as evidence that customer operations strategy is shifting. Customer service leaders are moving beyond choosing between onshore, nearshore, or offshore delivery. Instead, they’re redesigning customer operations around a portfolio of global delivery models that balance customer experience, AI, talent availability, compliance, resilience, and long-term business outcomes.

New research from CMP Research helps explain why. Organizations expect global delivery investment to grow across nearly every major global region over the next four years, even as reliance on North America alone declines by roughly three percentage points. Rather than concentrating operations in a single location, organizations are increasingly building multi-region customer operations strategies that combine geographies based on the type of interaction, language capabilities and compliance needs each region supports best.

That shift is already delivering measurable results for Liveops clients. For more than 13 years, the company has supported a leading property and casualty insurance provider through storm response, catastrophe events and everyday policyholder service. As the client moved from a U.S.-only model to a blended global operations strategy, detailed in a new Liveops case study, it created a coordinated operating model spanning the U.S., Mexico, and the Philippines, giving the client access to more than 200 trained customer service professionals under one partner, one governance model, and one operating framework..

That shift produced measurable results, including:

Liveops launched the client’s Mexico program in four weeks, with agents reaching proficiency about 50% faster than expected

The blended model has helped the client meet roughly 150% of unexpected demand during storms and volume spikes while maintaining service continuity

Compared with U.S.-only delivery, the client sees an estimated 30% cost savings through Mexico and 50% through the Philippines



“The conversation has fundamentally changed,” said Michelle Winnett, SVP of Operations at Liveops. “For years, organizations asked where they should outsource customer support. Today, they’re asking how to design customer operations that are resilient, scalable, and aligned to business outcomes. Geography is no longer the strategy. It’s one component of a much broader operating model that brings together talent, AI, governance, and operational flexibility.”

To help companies evaluate factors against their own business needs, Liveops offers the Customer Experience Geo Planner , an interactive tool that compares onshore, nearshore, offshore and hybrid delivery options and recommends a geographic mix based on a company’s operational priorities such as cost, customer experience, language needs, compliance, scalability and resilience. Companies can use the tool to model different delivery locations before committing to a region.

For a closer look at how cost, language, talent, compliance and other factors shape the right geographic mix, read Liveops’ blog post on building a smarter global customer operations strategy.

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we've paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible workforce model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability—helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients—delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It's not outsourcing, it's outsmarting. For more information, visit liveops.com .