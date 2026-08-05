KIBO Commerce Unifies Agentic Commerce and Order Management into a Single, Model-Agnostic AI Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIBO Commerce, a market leader in composable commerce and order management solutions, today announced the general availability of the next iteration of its agentic offering, KIBO AI — a fully redesigned Agentic Layer that handles every agentic interaction across commerce and order management in a unified AI experience for clients. For clients, there is one interface, one conversation, and one intelligent agent — while a coordinated network of specialized agents operates invisibly in the background.

The launch marks a significant evolution from KIBO's initial Agentic Commerce offering, which introduced nine purpose-built agents across commerce operations. KIBO AI now consolidates that capability into a unified framework built on three architectural pillars: a single unified data model spanning commerce and OMS, a Bring Your Own Model (BYOM) approach that eliminates LLM lock-in, and KIBO's proprietary Agentic Framework — now fully available across all five core functions.

"The market is moving fast, but moving fast toward the wrong architecture creates debt that compounds. We made a deliberate choice: one agentic experience for your team to work with, one data model connecting commerce and OMS, and the freedom to choose any AI model you trust. This is the next iteration of our agentic evolution— a platform built to augment our client’s execution teams."

— Eric Rosado, Chief Product Officer, KIBO Commerce

A single agent now surfaces as the primary interface for all roles — from shoppers and customer service representatives to merchandisers, fulfillers, and supply chain managers. Behind that interface, KIBO's Agentic Framework dynamically routes work across specialized agents based on role, context, and task — without the client needing to know or care which agents are involved.

Every function in KIBO AI draws from a single, unified data model that spans both commerce and order management — the only agentic commerce platform architected this way. This means every interaction is grounded in the same consistent, real-time data. KIBO AI's Agentic Framework is organized around five functions (see point above on Optimize availability) that together cover every agentic use case across commerce operations and order management. All five functions are now generally available:

Configure Sets up and changes platform settings and rules in natural language, helping operators get the day's work done in minutes: Create a 15% off promotion for loyalty members on all footwear, valid this weekend only. Update routing rules to prioritize the Dallas DC for all orders west of the Mississippi.

Sets up and changes platform settings and rules in natural language, helping operators get the day's work done in minutes: Create a 15% off promotion for loyalty members on all footwear, valid this weekend only. Update routing rules to prioritize the Dallas DC for all orders west of the Mississippi. Explain Answers questions about complex operational data in plain language — no SQL required, no digging through reports or logs, get the answer you need in seconds without waiting: “Why did this order get routed to a store instead of the nearest DC?” “Why is the stackable discount not combining correctly at checkout?" — and receive clear, contextual interpretations grounded in live commerce and OMS data.

Answers questions about complex operational data in plain language — no SQL required, no digging through reports or logs, get the answer you need in seconds without waiting: “Why did this order get routed to a store instead of the nearest DC?” “Why is the stackable discount not combining correctly at checkout?" — and receive clear, contextual interpretations grounded in live commerce and OMS data. Analyze delivers advanced, AI-driven reporting across the full commerce and order management data model. KIBO AI's Analyze function surfaces trends, anomalies, and cross-functional insights in real time: Display a graph comparing AOV for 2026 to the same period last year. Show the on-time shipment rate by node, carrier, and region for the last 30 days.

delivers advanced, AI-driven reporting across the full commerce and order management data model. KIBO AI's Analyze function surfaces trends, anomalies, and cross-functional insights in real time: Display a graph comparing AOV for 2026 to the same period last year. Show the on-time shipment rate by node, carrier, and region for the last 30 days. KIBO AI's Engage function enables real-time, conversational interactions with shoppers and buyers across every channel. The agent handles product discovery, guided selling, personalized recommendations, order status inquiries, and returns — all within a single, continuous conversation.

function enables real-time, conversational interactions with shoppers and buyers across every channel. The agent handles product discovery, guided selling, personalized recommendations, order status inquiries, and returns — all within a single, continuous conversation. Optimize is KIBO AI's most autonomous function — continuously monitoring business variables and automatically tuning system parameters to meet defined goals such as optimizing inventory allocation, creating pricing rules, or setting fulfillment SLAs. Operations teams set the objective, KIBO AI manages the execution.



Playbooks turn these functions into repeatable automation. A Playbook is a saved, plain-language prompt — "When a product is created without a description, draft one in our brand voice and flag it for approval" — that KIBO AI runs on demand, on a schedule, or automatically when a commerce or OMS event occurs. Each one acts across the Configure, Explain, and Analyze functions under its author's own permissions, through governed tools that never delete data, with every run on record.

KIBO AI is built to be model-agnostic. Clients can connect any large language model — including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, or open-weight models — and switch or layer models as your needs and model technology evolves. KIBO’s Bring Your Own Model (BYOM) capability gives enterprises three critical advantages:

Clients use the models they’ve already invested in and are adopting across their business.

Clients will never be locked into one provider

BYOM lets clients adopt open-weight models as soon as they make sense for their business.



KIBO AI is generally available for new and existing KIBO Commerce customers. All five functions — Configure, Explain, Analyze, Engage, and Optimize— are available across KIBO’s products. For more information or to request a demo, visit KIBOcommerce.com/kibo-ai/

About KIBO Commerce

Established in 2016, KIBO is a market leader in composable commerce solutions for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers that want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. KIBO is the only modular, MACH-certified platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, Commerce, and Subscriptions, with cutting-edge AI and agentic technology designed to improve operations and productivity. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, RONA, Al-Futtaim, Vulcan, and REEDS Jewelers trust KIBO to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce and order management operations. To learn more, visit: https://KIBOcommerce.com/

Media Contact

David Libby

2pinz for KIBO

david@2pinz.com

415-518-6611