BOSTON, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apptopia announces a new report on DraftKings Inc, Flutter Entertainment PLC, Caesars Entertainment Inc, MGM Resorts International, and the larger online sports betting market. This can be accessed in full here.

The report gives an in-depth look at the aftereffects of the World Cup on the OSB and prediction market app markets. Data shows retention rates of new users for DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, and Kalshi mobile apps. It answers the questions: To what degree Kalshi is or is not stealing users from DraftKings? Looking at states where online sports betting is legal and illegal, what is the difference in volume and engagement of Kalshi users?

About Apptopia

Apptopia provides institutional investors with mobile app intelligence on publicly traded companies and their competitors. Its proprietary consumer panel of 15 million devices tracks engagement and cross-app behavior. These insights reveal how consumers shift between competitors, which segments are churning, and how engagement patterns signal business performance. This data serves as an early indicator of consumer trends affecting company revenues, helping institutional investors make better decisions ahead of earnings. Apptopia is the leading mobile data provider of YipitData.

Media Contact

Adam Blacker

ablacker@apptopia.com

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