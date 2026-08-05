Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the leading AI-powered observability and security platform, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity’s 46th Annual Growth Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Citi Global TMT Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT.



The presentations will be webcast live, and replays of each presentation will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.datadoghq.com/ .

About Datadog

Datadog is the leading observability and security platform for the AI era, providing businesses with unified visibility across the technology stack to manage complexity at scale. It brings applications, infrastructure, data, models, and security into one place, using AI to detect and resolve issues before they impact customers. Trusted globally by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth AI leaders, Datadog enables businesses to move faster with clarity and confidence.

Contact Information

Yuka Broderick

Datadog Investor Relations

IR@datadoghq.com