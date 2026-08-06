Top Pet Innovators Recognized in 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform honoring the most innovative companies, products and services across the global pet care industry, today announced the featured winners of its 8th annual awards program.
As consumers continue to prioritize the health, happiness and longevity of their pets, innovation across the pet industry continues to accelerate. From premium nutrition, treats and preventative wellness to sustainable products, grooming, accessories and services, companies are raising the bar with thoughtful products and solutions that improve the lives of pets and the people who care for them. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards recognizes the companies and products leading this evolution and setting new standards for excellence throughout the rapidly growing pet care marketplace.
This year's awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world, representing startups, established brands and emerging innovators competing across various categories spanning food and nutrition, treats, health and wellness, grooming, toys, services, accessories and more. Judged by an independent panel of industry experts, winners were selected based on innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value and overall market impact.
"The pet industry continues to evolve at an incredible pace, fueled by pet parents who expect products and services that are healthier, smarter and more personalized than ever before," said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. "This year's winners aren't simply responding to market trends—they're creating them. From breakthrough nutrition and preventative healthcare to tastier treats and premium products, our 2026 winners are helping shape the future of pet care while making meaningful differences in the lives of pets and the families who love them. We are honored to recognize our 2026 Pet Innovation Awards winners for setting a new standard of excellence.”
The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards is to recognize the companies, products and innovations pushing the pet industry forward while celebrating excellence, creativity and measurable impact across every area of pet care. Now in its eighth year, the program continues to honor the companies redefining the way pets are cared for through innovation and forward-thinking product development.
The 2026 Featured Winners of The Pet Innovation Awards Program are:
CAT HEALTH & WELLNESS
Cat Calming Product of the Year: Cat Calming Diffuser, Zesty Paws
Cat Health Innovation of the Year: The Knead Orthopedic Cat Bed, Knead Cats
Overall Cat Health Product of the Year: Brutus Broth
CAT NUTRITION
Cat Food Freeze Dried Product of the Year: Necessities Functional Cat Shakers, Charlee Bear
Cat Food Frozen/Raw Product of the Year: Rad Cat, Tucker's
Cat Food Product of the Year: Super Premium Kitten Pouches, Fussie Cat
Cat Food Wet Product of the Year: Paté Feasts, Mr Purrs
CAT TREATS
Alternative Cat Treat of the Year: Finfare Pet Foods
COLLARS, LEASHES & HARNESSES
Harness Innovation of the Year: Clickit Range, Sleepypod
DOG HEALTH & WELLNESS
Dog Dental Care Chew Product of the Year: Brush Buddies, Pet Honesty
Dog Dental Care Product of the Year: ProBright® Advanced, PetLabCo
Dog Gut Health Product of the Year: BioBac 40™, Kerry
Dog Hip & Joint Chew Product of the Year: Wuffes
Dog Preventative Product of the Year: PRIOME® Metabolic Health Postbiotic, ADM
Dog Skin & Coat Product of the Year: 3-in-1 Paw Ointment, Gou Gou Pets
Dog Allergy Relief Product of the Year: Pet Aller-Guard Support Supplement, X100BEST
DOG NUTRITION
Dog Food Dry Product of the Year: Go! Solutions Dental + Immune Health, Petcurean Pet Nutrition
Dog Food Frozen/Raw Product of the Year: We Feed Raw
Dog Food Grain Free Product of the Year: CHARM Pet Food
Dog Food Innovation of the Year: Select Cuts Puppy Formula with Super Grains, Zignature
Dog Food Natural Product of the Year: The Butcher's Pup
Dog Food Wet Product of the Year: Grain-free Wet Food, HEKA Petlife
Dog Hydration Product of the Year: H2GO! Dog Hydration Gel, Phelps Wellness
Puppy Food Product of the Year: Puppy Blend, Holistic Vet Blend
DOG TREATS & CHEWS
Dog Cookie Product of the Year: Candy Cane Lick'n Crunch!®, Three Dog Bakery®
Dog Treat Chews Product of the Year: Honest to Goodness Protein Bites, W.F. Young
Dog Treat Innovation of the Year: Cold-Dried™ Bully Sticks, Natural Farm Pet
Dog Treat Natural Product of the Year: Lamb Collagen Cosmic Donut, Dogginstix
Flavored Dog Treat Product of the Year: Nubz® Flavor Bursts, Nylabone
Jerky-Style Dog Treat of the Year: Chicken Jerky Treats, WANPY®
FEEDING & HYDRATION
Bowl Innovation of the Year: Veken Pet Fountain, Aborder Products
LITTER & WASTE MANAGEMENT
Odor Control Product of the Year: MoodifyPet, 10xGrow
PET GROOMING & HYGIENE
Grooming Tools Product of the Year: Pet Precision Single Row Flea Comb, Tweezerman
Odor Neutralizer of the Year: K.O.E, Odorcide
PET SERVICES
Pet App of the Year: Vetster
Pet Care Innovation of the Year: Petfolk
Pet Care Safety Solution of the Year: Necto
Pet Care Solution of the Year: RunLoyal
Pet Insurance of the Year: MetLife Pet Insurance
TOYS & ENRICHMENT
Chew Toy Product of the Year: Nylabone®
Interactive Toy Product of the Year: iPet®, My Intelligent Pets
INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP
Pet CEO of the Year: Isaac Langleben, Open Farm
Pet Brand of the Year: Carlson Pet Products
Pet DTC Company of the Year: Golden Pet Brands
Pet Start Up of the Year: PadsPass
PET MENTAL HEALTH & BEHAVIORAL WELLNESS
Pet Behavioral Wellness Innovation of the Year: FitKinect, FitPaws
Pet Mental Health & Behavioral Wellness Company of the Year: PawzNDogz
SENIOR PET CARE
Senior Cat Nutrition Product of the Year: Pure Cravings
Senior Pet Care Company of the Year: Pet's Best Life
Senior Pet Mobility & Comfort Product of the Year: The Knead Therapeutic Cat Bed, Knead Cats
About The Pet Innovation Awards
Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com.
Media Contact:
Travis Grant
Pet Innovation Awards
Travis@petinnovationawards.com
949.667.4475