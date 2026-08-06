Top Pet Innovators Recognized in 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform honoring the most innovative companies, products and services across the global pet care industry, today announced the featured winners of its 8th annual awards program.

As consumers continue to prioritize the health, happiness and longevity of their pets, innovation across the pet industry continues to accelerate. From premium nutrition, treats and preventative wellness to sustainable products, grooming, accessories and services, companies are raising the bar with thoughtful products and solutions that improve the lives of pets and the people who care for them. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards recognizes the companies and products leading this evolution and setting new standards for excellence throughout the rapidly growing pet care marketplace.

This year's awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world, representing startups, established brands and emerging innovators competing across various categories spanning food and nutrition, treats, health and wellness, grooming, toys, services, accessories and more. Judged by an independent panel of industry experts, winners were selected based on innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value and overall market impact.

"The pet industry continues to evolve at an incredible pace, fueled by pet parents who expect products and services that are healthier, smarter and more personalized than ever before," said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. "This year's winners aren't simply responding to market trends—they're creating them. From breakthrough nutrition and preventative healthcare to tastier treats and premium products, our 2026 winners are helping shape the future of pet care while making meaningful differences in the lives of pets and the families who love them. We are honored to recognize our 2026 Pet Innovation Awards winners for setting a new standard of excellence.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards is to recognize the companies, products and innovations pushing the pet industry forward while celebrating excellence, creativity and measurable impact across every area of pet care. Now in its eighth year, the program continues to honor the companies redefining the way pets are cared for through innovation and forward-thinking product development.

The 2026 Featured Winners of The Pet Innovation Awards Program are:

CAT HEALTH & WELLNESS

Cat Calming Product of the Year: Cat Calming Diffuser, Zesty Paws

Cat Health Innovation of the Year: The Knead Orthopedic Cat Bed, Knead Cats

Overall Cat Health Product of the Year: Brutus Broth

CAT NUTRITION

Cat Food Freeze Dried Product of the Year: Necessities Functional Cat Shakers, Charlee Bear

Cat Food Frozen/Raw Product of the Year: Rad Cat, Tucker's

Cat Food Product of the Year: Super Premium Kitten Pouches, Fussie Cat

Cat Food Wet Product of the Year: Paté Feasts, Mr Purrs

CAT TREATS

Alternative Cat Treat of the Year: Finfare Pet Foods

COLLARS, LEASHES & HARNESSES

Harness Innovation of the Year: Clickit Range, Sleepypod

DOG HEALTH & WELLNESS

Dog Dental Care Chew Product of the Year: Brush Buddies, Pet Honesty

Dog Dental Care Product of the Year: ProBright® Advanced, PetLabCo

Dog Gut Health Product of the Year: BioBac 40™, Kerry

Dog Hip & Joint Chew Product of the Year: Wuffes

Dog Preventative Product of the Year: PRIOME® Metabolic Health Postbiotic, ADM

Dog Skin & Coat Product of the Year: 3-in-1 Paw Ointment, Gou Gou Pets

Dog Allergy Relief Product of the Year: Pet Aller-Guard Support Supplement, X100BEST

DOG NUTRITION

Dog Food Dry Product of the Year: Go! Solutions Dental + Immune Health, Petcurean Pet Nutrition

Dog Food Frozen/Raw Product of the Year: We Feed Raw

Dog Food Grain Free Product of the Year: CHARM Pet Food

Dog Food Innovation of the Year: Select Cuts Puppy Formula with Super Grains, Zignature

Dog Food Natural Product of the Year: The Butcher's Pup

Dog Food Wet Product of the Year: Grain-free Wet Food, HEKA Petlife

Dog Hydration Product of the Year: H2GO! Dog Hydration Gel, Phelps Wellness

Puppy Food Product of the Year: Puppy Blend, Holistic Vet Blend

DOG TREATS & CHEWS

Dog Cookie Product of the Year: Candy Cane Lick'n Crunch!®, Three Dog Bakery®

Dog Treat Chews Product of the Year: Honest to Goodness Protein Bites, W.F. Young

Dog Treat Innovation of the Year: Cold-Dried™ Bully Sticks, Natural Farm Pet

Dog Treat Natural Product of the Year: Lamb Collagen Cosmic Donut, Dogginstix

Flavored Dog Treat Product of the Year: Nubz® Flavor Bursts, Nylabone

Jerky-Style Dog Treat of the Year: Chicken Jerky Treats, WANPY®

FEEDING & HYDRATION

Bowl Innovation of the Year: Veken Pet Fountain, Aborder Products

LITTER & WASTE MANAGEMENT

Odor Control Product of the Year: MoodifyPet, 10xGrow

PET GROOMING & HYGIENE

Grooming Tools Product of the Year: Pet Precision Single Row Flea Comb, Tweezerman

Odor Neutralizer of the Year: K.O.E, Odorcide

PET SERVICES

Pet App of the Year: Vetster

Pet Care Innovation of the Year: Petfolk

Pet Care Safety Solution of the Year: Necto

Pet Care Solution of the Year: RunLoyal

Pet Insurance of the Year: MetLife Pet Insurance

TOYS & ENRICHMENT

Chew Toy Product of the Year: Nylabone®

Interactive Toy Product of the Year: iPet®, My Intelligent Pets

INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP

Pet CEO of the Year: Isaac Langleben, Open Farm

Pet Brand of the Year: Carlson Pet Products

Pet DTC Company of the Year: Golden Pet Brands

Pet Start Up of the Year: PadsPass

PET MENTAL HEALTH & BEHAVIORAL WELLNESS

Pet Behavioral Wellness Innovation of the Year: FitKinect, FitPaws

Pet Mental Health & Behavioral Wellness Company of the Year: PawzNDogz



SENIOR PET CARE

Senior Cat Nutrition Product of the Year: Pure Cravings

Senior Pet Care Company of the Year: Pet's Best Life

Senior Pet Mobility & Comfort Product of the Year: The Knead Therapeutic Cat Bed, Knead Cats

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475



