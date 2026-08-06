Necto Awarded 2026 “Pet Care Safety Solution of the Year” By Pet Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Necto , a real-time cellular monitoring device for temperature, humidity, and power, has been recognized with “Pet Care Safety Solution of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

Necto provides real-time temperature monitoring and sends instant alerts the moment conditions become unsafe for pets, so owners can take immediate action no matter where they are. Because it does not require Wi-Fi, Necto works anywhere, so that monitoring does not stop when an owner isn’t home. Instead, Necto uses built-in 4G LTE cellular connectivity, so that it operates like a cell phone with no dead zones or gaps in coverage. The multi-network SIM

automatically connects to the strongest available network (AT&T, T-Mobile, or Cellular One) for maximum reliability. It works during power outages and includes 72 hours of backup battery.

If an alert is triggered, the device will send updates and alerts in real time; otherwise, it will update the temperature, humidity, and power status on the app every 10 minutes. With shared temperature access, teams or families can view temps and alerts so everyone stays informed. Pets are protected with 24/7 environmental oversight, even when owners are away from home or their RV. The device also delivers historical reports to analyze climate trends.

Owners begin by downloading the Necto app and registering their device. It connects automatically to the cellular network. Necto can be plugged into any standard wall outlet and mounted easily using the included adhesive. Owners set their temperature and humidity thresholds and choose how they want to receive alerts.

“Whether a pet is at home, in an RV, or anywhere in between, Necto is always connected and always alerting. This is what total peace of mind actually looks like — not just at home, but everywhere,” said Max Tropper, CEO of Necto. “We’re proud to receive this award from Pet Innovation. In addition to protecting pets, our device can also be used for vehicles, property, and critical environments like Server Rooms and Greenhouses. We’re excited to see where this technology takes us next.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Necto is the ultimate remote pet safety monitor. Heatstroke is a leading cause of preventable pet death, and it can happen fast. Whether in a car in the sun, an AC unit that stops working in a home or RV, or one hot afternoon with no one home to notice the temperature climbing, the outcome in every one of these situations depends on whether the owner finds out in time,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Necto helps to replace anxiety with certainty, giving pet owners the one thing they‘ve never had before: the guarantee that if their pet is in danger, they will know in time to act. That makes this revolution in pet safety deserving of ‘Pet Care Safety Solution of the Year!’”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026..

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Necto

Necto offers the ultimate solution for remote environmental monitoring with our advanced 3-in-1 cellular sensor designed to track temperature, humidity, and power status in real time. Unlike standard monitors that depend on unreliable WiFi networks, Necto leverages built-in 4G LTE technology to guarantee consistent connectivity even in the most remote locations or when internet service is unavailable. Our device is engineered for simplicity and reliability, featuring a plug-and-play setup that requires no technical configuration and includes a prepaid 2-year cellular subscription for immediate protection. With a powerful 72-hour backup battery, Necto remains operational even during power outages, instantly notifying up to five designated contacts via text, email, and our dedicated app whenever environmental conditions breach your custom safety thresholds. This comprehensive protection is essential for a variety of critical use cases. RV owners and travelers depend on Necto to keep their pets safe from dangerous temperatures while on the road. IT managers utilize our sensors for server room protection to prevent overheating and expensive equipment failure. Property owners safeguard vacation homes and rental properties against freezing pipes, humidity damage, and power loss when buildings are unoccupied. Furthermore, growers and agricultural businesses rely on Necto to maintain optimal conditions in greenhouses, ensuring crop health by detecting fluctuations before they result in loss. Operating seamlessly across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Necto provides professional-grade peace of mind by ensuring you are always aware of the conditions that matter most, empowering you to prevent downtime and damage before it starts.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475