PR Newswire Recognized for Marketing Technology Innovation in 2026 By MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization tracking innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that PR Newswire , a Cision company, has been selected as winner of both the "Press Release Distribution Company of the Year” and "AEO Platform of the Year" awards in the 9th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Brands today are no longer just competing for space in a reporter's inbox or a reader's feed. They are competing for space in the answers AI systems generate, and PR Newswire built their platform, Amplify to help them compete there. The breakthrough platform now sits at the center of the company's distribution business, which has evolved to help modern communications and marketing teams reach audiences who are increasingly relying on AI to find and evaluate information. As search moves beyond traditional keywords toward AI generated answers, communications teams are under pressure to make their content visible not just to readers, but to the AI systems that increasingly sit between a brand and its audience.

PR Newswire Amplify™ goes beyond basic press release generation and helps brands improve visibility and strengthen authority signals for AI-driven search and answer engines through AI-driven optimization and global distribution. Amplify addresses Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) in a single secure platform. The platform is powered by proprietary AI technology trained on decades of press release performance data and editorial expertise, combined with Google Gemini Enterprise capabilities.

AEO is embedded directly into Amplify, enabling users to address AI discoverability and optimization before, during and after distribution. Users evaluate the AI readiness of their press release with the Press Release Score, which provides recommendations specifically designed to improve AEO and GEO visibility. AI insights help ensure releases are formatted, structured, and phrased in ways AI systems can easily interpret and cite, increasing the likelihood of inclusion in generative and answer driven results.

“The Amplify platform represents the most significant transformation the PR and communications industry has seen in decades. It’s a powerful partner for communicators that goes far beyond basic press release generation; it ensures our clients' stories are positioned to thrive in the era of generative search,” said Matt Brown, President of PR Newswire. “By significantly extending the reach and discoverability of their messages across diverse channels and AI models, we are delivering tangible results that help brands stay visible exactly where their audiences are looking.”

“We are incredibly honored to receive not one, but two awards in this year's MarTech Breakthrough program—a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team,” he continued.

For nearly a decade, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards have served as the definitive benchmark for innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry. The program recognizes standout companies and solutions spanning the full MarTech stack, from marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, RevOps, performance marketing, content marketing and beyond. The 2026 program drew thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries, reflecting the scale and pace of transformation reshaping the industry.

“PR Newswire is helping brands improve visibility in AI-driven search. AI is increasingly reshaping how audiences discover and engage with information. Brands are struggling with disjointed workflows requiring multiple tools, pressure to produce multichannel content, increasing misinformation risks, and the need to evolve from traditional SEO strategies to GEO and AEO,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “PR Newswire has transformed press release distribution from a transactional service into an intelligent, AI-powered communications platform purpose-built for PR and communications professionals.”

Additionally, PR Newswire’s Multichannel Amplification™, powered by the company’s trusted, extensive global network, maximizes the effectiveness of communications campaigns and increases AI visibility signals, helping brands leverage multiple communication channels to engage the targeted audience at the right time. The AEO & GEO Brand Report, search intelligence powered by Trajaan, is also natively integrated into Amplify, giving users visibility into how AI models reference and position their brands across mentions, sources and generated answers - connecting insights to action.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 500,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our innovative AI-powered PR Newswire Amplify™ platform, award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive Multichannel Amplification™ catalogue of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For more than 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination worldwide for brands to share their most important news stories.

About Cision

Cision is the global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's data driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including Trajaan, CisionOne, Brandwatch, and PR Newswire, bring together signals from search, social, and media so teams can better understand what’s happening, shape the conversation, and amplify their impact. Over 75,000 companies and organizations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, rely on Cision to make better decisions and achieve their goals.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.