PulsePoint Wins “Programmatic Marketing Platform of the Year” for the Second Consecutive Year in 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization tracking innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that PulsePoint , the leading technology company transforming health marketing, was named “Programmatic Marketing Platform of the Year” in the 9th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. This marks the second year in a row that PulsePoint was given this distinction.

PulsePoint is a programmatic marketing platform built for healthcare that continually pushes the ad tech industry forward with innovative solutions. PulsePoint combines audience intelligence, AI-powered campaign activation, and closed-loop outcomes measurement in a single, compliance-ready environment. It offers access to 4.2 million verified HCPs, 230 million U.S. adults, a 99% NPI match rate, and proprietary first-party data from Medscape and WebMD.

PulsePoint was named MarTech Breakthrough’s Programmatic Platform of the Year for its 2026 innovations, including HCP2DTC Influence™ , its proprietary solution connecting healthcare provider intelligence to direct-to-consumer activation and its ability to deliver true omnichannel orchestration at scale across the broadest and growing health programmatic channel set: EHR, e-newsletters, CTV, social, search, YouTube, and more.

“Our recent product momentum demonstrates a programmatic platform that is consistently innovating and steadfast on improving outcomes for healthcare and pharma brands. We have purposely expanded every dimension of our platform to offer true interoperability, new AI capabilities, more channels, and innovative solutions that connect HCP and DTC marketing,” said Ezra Suveyke, Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer of PulsePoint. “We want to thank MarTech Breakthrough for this recognition.”

For nearly a decade, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards have served as the definitive benchmark for innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry. The program recognizes standout companies and solutions spanning the full MarTech stack, from marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, RevOps, performance marketing, content marketing and beyond. The 2026 program drew thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries, reflecting the scale and pace of transformation reshaping the industry.

“PulsePoint is an all-in-one marketing platform that drives measurable outcomes for healthcare brands,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “PulsePoint achieves what no other platform can by connecting the full healthcare marketing journey from verified HCP identity to patient outcomes in a single platform. We’re proud to name them a 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Award recipient.”

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.