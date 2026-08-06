Motimatic Named “Customer Journey Orchestration Solution Provider of the Year” in 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization tracking innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that Motimatic , an end-to-end lifecycle marketing platform combining behavioral science with programmatic execution, has been selected as winner of the “Customer Journey Orchestration Solution Provider of the Year” award in the 9th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Motimatic connects the full customer journey in one tool, keeping brands consistent from first touch through re-engagement, using behavioral science to guide action. Motimatic programmatically connects strategy, creative, and paid social to drive results across the entire customer lifecycle, fully managed in a single platform.

Motimatic uploads key target audiences, creates custom professional creative, and serves customers personalized prompts called GuidePosts to encourage one clear next step at a time. Each prompt appears when someone is most likely to act, going beyond passive exposure to improve engagement. These dynamic campaigns adapt in real time to guide customers through each stage of the funnel, and every visual is designed to spark action, with motivational triggers pulled from proven behavioral drivers to prompt meaningful engagement.

Motimatic’s breakthrough structure allows marketing programs to operate as a connected system rather than a set of campaigns. Acquisition leads into onboarding, onboarding builds into retention, and re-engagement continues from prior behavior without resetting the experience. Messaging and creative stays aligned, following a single structure across the lifecycle. The platform builds strategy, creative and sequencing together, allowing teams of any size to run coordinated lifecycle programs.

“Brands don’t need more isolated tactics or disconnected channels. They need measurable outcomes, and for their entire marketing funnel to work together. We’re uniquely positioned to meet the challenges of modern marketing with our end-to-end platform that employs behavioral science to help them do just that,” said James Dressing, CEO of Motimatic. “We’re grateful to MarTech Breakthrough for the ‘Customer Journey Orchestration Solution Provider of the Year’ award. This accolade underscores our mission to help organizations improve the funnels that drive progress, ensuring people take action, stay engaged, and help our clients achieve meaningful outcomes.”

For nearly a decade, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards have served as the definitive benchmark for innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry. The program recognizes standout companies and solutions spanning the full MarTech stack, from marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, RevOps, performance marketing, content marketing and beyond. The 2026 program drew thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries, reflecting the scale and pace of transformation reshaping the industry.

“Execution sets Motimatic apart. Traditional MarTech platforms focus on one stage of the funnel, leading to teams managing acquisition, onboarding and retention in separate systems. When they try to align messaging after the fact, performance weakens once someone enters the journey and loses direction,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Motimatic turns that experience into a continuous path, and strengthens outcomes by guiding people from first interaction through long-term engagement in one fully managed platform. Motimatic helps organizations move people forward, turning intent into action and action into measurable results.”

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Motimatic

Motimatic is a lifecycle marketing platform founded in 2015 to improve real-world outcomes through behavioral science and programmatic execution. Originally built to help colleges and universities improve student retention, the company has partnered with more than 340 higher education institutions to date, demonstrating measurable impact across acquisition, retention, and churn recovery. Leveraging its success in higher education, Motimatic has recently expanded into B2B SaaS and subscription businesses, applying the same infrastructure to full-funnel lifecycle orchestration. Today, Motimatic represents a modern, human strategy-led growth system that combines a fully managed programmatic platform with dedicated marketing strategists who ensure campaigns are behaviorally informed, thoughtfully deployed, and optimized for measurable performance across the entire customer journey.