Theorem Wins “Overall Conversion Optimization Solution of the Year” Award in 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization tracking innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that Theorem , a digital marketing solutions provider, has been selected as winner of the “Overall Conversion Optimization Solution of the Year” award in the 9th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Theorem delivers customizable digital solutions to help brands meet the challenges of the ever-evolving retail ecosystem and navigate the complex shopper journey across marketplaces, retailers, social commerce and live commerce. Conversion optimization is a core part of Theorem’s commerce offering and a central focus of its innovation and pilot programs. Through this work, Theorem helps direct-to-commerce (D2C) brands and other commerce businesses reduce friction and accelerate conversion so they can grow and scale.

The company develops holistic commerce strategies across all channels and ecosystems, creating customer-centric digital experiences at every touchpoint, optimizing marketing investments, delivering acquisition objectives and tech development and increasing engagement. Theorem’s ROI Accelerator combines the best of consultancy, data analytics, proprietary technology, and a customized MarTech stack to support commerce growth.

As an example, Theorem has helped a clean-label infant nutrition company to create a strategy centered on the concept of architectural funnel collapse. By migrating high-credibility, trust-building social content directly into the conversion moment, the strategy was designed to treat awareness, consideration, and purchase as one stage, transforming video into an on-site conversion engine. Theorem’s 30-day video commerce pilot delivered increased commercial performance, intentional engagement and retention of intent, while helping validate the methodology behind its new video commerce offering.

“We are dedicated to understanding the needs of emerging and established commerce brands and delivering tailored solutions that help them navigate an evolving marketplace,” said Jay Kulkarni, Founder and CEO of Theorem. “We are equally proud to receive this award from MarTech Breakthrough. This recognition is a testament to our team’s work on the video commerce pilot and our broader focus on helping D2C brands accelerate conversion.”

For nearly a decade, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards have served as the definitive benchmark for innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry. The program recognizes standout companies and solutions spanning the full MarTech stack, from marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, RevOps, performance marketing, content marketing and beyond. The 2026 program drew thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries, reflecting the scale and pace of transformation reshaping the industry.

“Theorem is transforming businesses with commerce solutions. Today’s commerce industry brands must take proactive measures to adapt to the changing market. Marketplaces, retailers, social commerce, and live commerce all present their unique challenges, especially when understanding the complex shopper journey,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Theorem’s holistic approach represents the future of conversion optimization. They are helping to future-ready businesses with customized, innovative solutions designed to foster sustainable growth.”

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Theorem

Founded in 2002, Theorem is a digital solutions provider that partners with media and commerce brands to drive sustainable growth. Through purpose-built technology-enabled solutions and human-in-the-loop expertise, Theorem helps organizations simplify complex marketing operations, improve efficiency and scale with confidence.

By combining consulting, technology and operational excellence, Theorem delivers flexible solutions that help businesses adapt to changing market demands and achieve measurable business outcomes. For more information, visit theorem.digital.