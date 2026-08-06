Lob Named “Overall Marketing Automation Platform of the Year” in 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization tracking innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that Lob , the direct mail automation and logistics platform that brings the power of digital to direct mail, has been selected as winner of the “Overall Marketing Automation Platform of the Year” award in the 9th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Instead of managing multiple print vendors, agencies and fulfillment providers, marketers can build, send, track and optimize campaigns from one place. The platform supports real-time, behavior-triggered direct mail, allowing brands to automatically send mail based on customer actions. Through APIs and no-code integrations, marketers can personalize every piece with customer data, dynamic content and conditional logic, making it easy to deliver highly relevant direct mail at scale.

The company's platform is built on a nationwide Print Delivery Network that operates as a single, orchestrated supply chain. Lob manages the full delivery journey, from production routing and print orchestration to USPS entry and last-mile delivery optimization. Lob print partners are geographically distributed and strategically positioned relative to USPS facilities and destination delivery units.

Alongside the network is Postal IQ, Lob's routing intelligence layer, which dynamically selects the most efficient entry path for every piece of mail. Mail enters closer to its destination, qualifying for presort discounts, shorter in-home windows and faster delivery. Mail arrives in time for triggered campaigns like cart abandonment or churn win-back, making it timely and relevant.

"We believe direct mail should work like any other marketing automation channel, with the scale, speed and precision that today’s businesses expect," said Ryan Ferrier, CEO of Lob. "That means continuing to invest not only in software, but also in the logistics network and delivery intelligence that streamline production and make every marketing dollar work harder."

For nearly a decade, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards have served as the definitive benchmark for innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry. The program recognizes standout companies and solutions spanning the full MarTech stack, from marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, RevOps, performance marketing, content marketing and beyond. The 2026 program drew thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries, reflecting the scale and pace of transformation reshaping the industry.

“Lob automates the entire end-to-end direct mail workflow. Direct mail consistently outperforms digital channels on response rates and recall. Yet, it is still disconnected from the rest of the MarTech ecosystem due to third parties, and little visibility or optimization, which creates complexity in managing multiple print vendors, agencies and fulfillment providers,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “By combining advanced campaign automation tools with a nationwide print and delivery network, Lob enables marketing and operations teams to seamlessly build, personalize, automate and track direct mail campaigns across the full customer lifecycle.”

Lob's closed-loop analytics deliver real-time event tracking from print to delivery, turning direct mail into a measurable, optimizable channel marketers can manage like digital. Marketers can create, send, track and optimize direct mail campaigns from one centralized platform, launching campaigns faster, triggering personalized outreach based on customer behavior and getting real-time visibility into performance. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing CRM systems.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.