WunderKIND Ads Named “Overall CTV Solution Provider of the Year” in 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WunderKIND Ads , the leader in user-first, performance-driven digital advertising, has been selected as winner of the “Overall CTV Solution Provider of the Year” award in the 9th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, which recognizes today’s most innovative products, solutions, services and companies in the global field of Marketing, Ad & Sales Technology..

Built on a commitment to kind, user-first advertising, WunderKIND Ads originally transformed digital advertising through behaviorally triggered display and video formats—delivering high-impact messaging only when audiences naturally disengage, such as finishing an article or scrolling away. Extending that same ethos to the living room, WunderKIND Ads introduced the industry’s first scalable Programmatic CTV Pause Ad in partnership with OpenGlass.

By serving non-intrusive creative during voluntary pause moments, the platform brings its proven "kind" ad model to streaming TV—giving brands 100% share of voice in a calmer, more receptive environment while driving higher quality attention and strong lower-funnel performance.

By partnering with leading platforms, networks, and OEMs, WunderKIND Ads identifies viewer‑initiated pause events inside premium CTV environments so ads never interrupt the content itself. Once a pause is detected, full‑screen creative designed for both storytelling and response is delivered with all executions optimized for readability and built to convert with a QR‑first design. Every Pause Ad is wired for full‑funnel measurement to prove impact beyond reach and completion rate.

“We’re thrilled to accept the MarTech Breakthrough award for ‘Overall CTV Solution Provider of the Year,” said Adam Gendelman, GM at WunderKIND Ads. “We’ve built our business around the simple but powerful belief that advertising should feel additive, not interruptive. By not interrupting people and meeting them where their attention naturally lands, we’re delivering a unique model that provides brand lift, favorability, and purchase intent across measured campaigns.”

For nearly a decade, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards have served as the definitive benchmark for innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry. The program recognizes standout companies and solutions spanning the full MarTech stack, from marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, RevOps, performance marketing, content marketing and beyond. The 2026 program drew thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries, reflecting the scale and pace of transformation reshaping the industry.

“WunderKIND Ads pairs cutting-edge programmatic scale with a human-centered ad experience.

Pause moments have long been perceived as dead time instead of white space for measurable outcomes. Most ad‑supported TV viewers pause content for one to five minutes, creating long, high‑attention windows that have historically been underused,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “WunderKIND Ads is built to unlock new, sustainable revenue for publishers while delivering performance for advertisers. Because the formats only appear when users are finished with content or taking a break, the ads help in preserving loyalty while unlocking new, high‑CPM inventory and incremental revenue for businesses.”

Outside of CTV, WunderKIND Ads delivers high-impact proprietary display and video placements — from overlay and in-feed to masthead and smart header — triggered by reader disengagement signals. The solution supports full-funnel advertiser goals while driving net-new incremental revenue for publishers, backed by direct relationships with 200+ leading brands and 100+ premium publishers.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About WunderKIND Ads

WunderKIND Ads is a full-funnel performance partner that enables brands and publishers to maximize revenue and engagement while preserving a premium user experience.

We turn the traditional ad model upside down. Instead of interrupting users on page load, Wunderkind leverages real-time behavioral signals - like exit intent, inactivity, and CTV pauses - to deliver ads when users are most likely to engage. From the industry’s first scalable programmatic CTV Pause Ad to proprietary web inventory, WunderKIND Ads drives measurable outcomes for brands while unlocking incremental revenue for publishers.

By uniting brands’ first-party data, commerce insights, and contextual targeting across premium publisher inventory, our ads feel additive, not intrusive. This kind approach drives superior brand outcomes and measurable sales while unlocking incremental, high-value revenue for publishers.