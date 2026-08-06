Text Wins “Retail Technology Solution of the Year” Award in 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization tracking innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that Text, the AI-powered customer service platform built by the team behind LiveChat, ChatBot, and HelpDesk, has been named winner of the "Retail Technology Solution of the Year" award in the 9th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.

For most retail brands, customer service has historically been managed as a cost center, with success measured in tickets resolved and minutes saved. Text takes a different position: the support team talks to more customers than any other function in the company, and those conversations contain buying signals and revenue opportunities that go uncaptured in a traditional ticketing-and-deflection model. The Text platform was built to change that, combining live chat, an AI agent, help desk ticketing and analytics into a single environment where customer conversations are treated not just as service interactions but as direct contributors to retail revenue.

Built on more than two decades of experience operating LiveChat, ChatBot and HelpDesk at enterprise scale, Text consolidates customer communications across chat, email, SMS, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp into a unified workspace. An AI agent autonomously handles common inquiries using a brand’s knowledge base, product catalog and business rules, while a Copilot feature assists human agents with reply suggestions and customer history. The product integrates directly with ecommerce platforms including Shopify, and its automation tools are trained on intent detection and buying signals, contributing to higher conversion rates and chat-attributed sales for retail customers.

"The way retail customers reach out to brands has changed significantly in the last few years, and the support inbox has become the place where a lot of the actual buying decision happens, well before checkout," said Mariusz Ciepły, CEO of Text. "We built Text around that change. Our AI handles conversations at scale, with the context and judgment a real conversation needs. The recognition from MarTech Breakthrough is genuinely meaningful for the team, and it lands at a moment when retail brands are actively rethinking what customer service should look like.”

For nearly a decade, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards have served as the definitive benchmark for innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry. The program recognizes standout companies and solutions spanning the full MarTech stack, from marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, RevOps, performance marketing, content marketing and beyond. The 2026 program drew thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries, reflecting the scale and pace of transformation reshaping the industry.

“The MarTech category continues to grow, and one of the more interesting frontiers in this year’s program was customer service software, where AI is moving quickly from auxiliary tool to central platform,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Text demonstrated that shift particularly well, bringing the depth of a long-established conversational software company into a category that is rapidly evolving with AI. We are proud to recognize Text as our 2026 Retail Technology Solution of the Year.”

Text serves more than 114,000 paid users across over 150 countries, with the Text Platform processing more than 440 million monthly API requests at its 2026 peak. The company’s product suite supports retailers and brands ranging from global ecommerce operators to high-traffic consumer marketplaces, with documented outcomes, including in-chat resolution rates exceeding 80 percent in customized deployments.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Text

Text is the AI-powered customer service platform behind LiveChat, ChatBot, HelpDesk, KnowledgeBase and OpenWidget. Headquartered in Wrocław, Poland with US operations in Boston, Massachusetts, Text serves more than 30,000 paying customers across over 150 countries, with AI agents, conversational automation and integrated ticketing that help brands handle customer communications at scale.

Text S.A. (formerly LiveChat Software S.A.) trades on the Warsaw Stock Exchange under the ticker TXT. For more information, visit www.text.com.