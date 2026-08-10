Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (Nasdaq: AZI) Announces That Its Subsidiary Autozi Internet Technology (HK) Ltd. Intends to Acquire Significant SpaceX Economic Exposure as a Strategic Treasury Asset

Proposed transaction would allow Autozi’s Hong Kong subsidiary to hold SpaceX economic exposure as a strategic treasury asset, subject to due diligence, definitive documentation and customary approvals

BEIJING, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (Nasdaq: AZI) (“Autozi” or the “Company”), one of China’s leading automotive lifecycle service platforms, today announced that its subsidiary, Autozi Internet Technology (HK) Ltd. (“Autozi HK”), intends to pursue the acquisition of a significant position providing economic exposure to SpaceX, which is expected to be held as a strategic treasury asset.

The proposed position is expected to be acquired by Autozi HK through an established fund or similar investment structure. Autozi HK intends to evaluate potential financing alternatives for the proposed transaction, including secured financing arrangements backed by the underlying position. The contemplated transaction remains subject to further due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, financing availability, board approval and other customary conditions.

“Autozi is committed to building long-term shareholder value through disciplined strategic initiatives that strengthen our balance sheet and broaden our exposure to transformative global technology assets,” said Mr. Houqi Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Autozi. “SpaceX represents one of the most influential innovation platforms of our generation, spanning space transportation, satellite connectivity and next-generation infrastructure. We believe that obtaining meaningful economic exposure to SpaceX through Autozi HK, if completed on acceptable terms, would represent a compelling strategic treasury opportunity for Autozi and its shareholders.”

The Company believes the proposed transaction, if consummated, would establish a dedicated SpaceX-linked treasury position through Autozi HK and position Autozi among a limited number of Nasdaq-listed companies with disclosed economic exposure to SpaceX. Autozi expects that any final transaction structure would be designed to preserve financial flexibility while allowing shareholders to benefit from potential long-term appreciation in the underlying SpaceX-linked position.

No assurance can be given that Autozi HK or the Company will enter into definitive agreements, obtain financing, complete the proposed transaction, or acquire any position providing economic exposure to SpaceX. The Company intends to provide additional details in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) if and when definitive agreements are executed or otherwise required under applicable disclosure rules.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. is an automotive service and technology company focused on the lifecycle of vehicles in China. Through its online and offline platforms, the Company provides automotive products and services, including new cars, auto parts and accessories, automotive insurance-related services, and value-added maintenance services. Autozi is committed to leveraging digital technology, supply-chain capabilities and service networks to improve efficiency across the automotive value chain.

About Autozi Internet Technology (HK) Ltd.

Autozi Internet Technology (HK) Ltd. is a subsidiary of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. The company is expected to serve as the designated entity for the proposed strategic treasury investment, subject to applicable approvals, definitive documentation and customary conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Autozi HK’s intention to pursue a transaction providing economic exposure to SpaceX, the potential structure, financing, timing, benefits and strategic rationale of such transaction, and the ability of Autozi HK or the Company to complete any such transaction. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

There can be no assurance that Autozi HK or the Company will complete due diligence, enter into definitive agreements, obtain financing, receive required approvals, complete the proposed transaction, or realize any anticipated benefits. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.

Mr. Jiabing Song

Email: boardoffice@autozi.com