Take 5 Oil Change Expands Houston Presence with New Location

HOUSTON , Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, today announced the grand opening of its newest Houston shop at 149 West Rd., bringing “pit stop fast” routine car maintenance to local drivers. Featuring three service bays, customers can remain comfortably in their car and receive a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes.

"Our mission is simple — take the stress out of car maintenance for every driver who comes to Take 5," said Tim Austin, President of Take 5 Oil Change. "This new location is another step in making that experience available to more drivers across Houston."

Every Take 5 Oil Change service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel stronger growth across over 1,400 locations nationwide.

“Houston continues to be one of the most vibrant and growing areas,” said Nick Huynh, District Manager at Take 5 Oil Change. “Each new location gives us the opportunity to better serve local drivers by making quick, reliable service even more accessible across the city.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change is offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to over 1,400 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average. The shops also offer tire pressure checks, top off of essential fluids, and perform routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com.





New Take 5 Oil Change in Houston

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

take5nug@konnectagency.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5a46e3b-6c92-4910-b188-03ecd632673b