Technology Credit Union Selects eGain AI Knowledge Hub to Enhance Member and Employee Experience

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading AI knowledge platform for customer service, today announced that Technology Credit Union (Tech CU) has selected eGain AI Knowledge Hub to modernize member service and establish a governed, AI-ready knowledge foundation across the enterprise. The credit union selected eGain for its comprehensive knowledge lifecycle management, composability, and agentic orchestration—capabilities recognized in eGain's designation as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems (July 2026), including being named the top solution for compliance-driven service use cases.

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Tech CU is a member-owned financial institution serving more than 170,000 members with $4.5 billion in assets. As the credit union continues to invest in AI to enhance both member and employee experiences, it selected eGain to centralize enterprise knowledge and deliver information across its contact center, digital banking platform, branches, and back-office operations.

By establishing a single source of truth, Tech CU expects to improve the speed and quality of member service while providing employees with easy access to compliant information.

"Our approach to innovation has always been guided by one question: Will this make life better for our members?" said Brenda Jaimes, Head of Value Management Office at Technology Credit Union. " AI represents an exciting opportunity, but its output is only as trustworthy as the knowledge powering it which is why it must be implemented with strict governance and accurate inputs. With eGain, we're building a trusted knowledge foundation that helps our employees deliver better service today while creating new opportunities to enhance the member experience in the future."

“Credit unions operate in one of the most regulated, trust-dependent environments in financial services,” said John Copeland, VP Marketing of eGain. “Tech CU understood from the outset that AI transformation starts with trusted knowledge, not the other way around. We are proud to partner with them on a foundation that will serve their members, their employees, and their AI roadmap for years to come.”

About Technology Credit Union

Tech CU is a $4.5 billion Bay Area credit union. As a federally insured not-for-profit organization, Tech CU has invested its resources to deliver superior rates, lower fees, and outstanding service and member benefits for more than 60 years while also supporting quality of life in local communities. It serves more than 170,000 members throughout the United States and provides financial products for all stages of its members’ lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending, and business banking. To learn more, please visit www.techcu.com.

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.egain.com for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems, Pri Rathnayake, Jennifer MacIntosh, Patrick Quinlan, Drew Kraus, 16 July 2026.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems, Patrick Quinlan, Pri Rathnayake, Jennifer MacIntosh, Drew Kraus, 21 July 2026.

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