Unigarant Selects eGain to Modernize Knowledge Management and Power Its Enterprise AI Strategy

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading AI knowledge platform for customer experience, today announced that Unigarant, a leading Dutch insurance company and subsidiary of ANWB (Royal Dutch Touring Club), has selected the eGain AI Knowledge Hub to modernize its knowledge management and establish the trusted foundation for its enterprise AI strategy.

Unigarant specializes in mobility, recreation, leisure, and home insurance, with products distributed through insurance brokers, travel agencies, bicycle shops, and ANWB channels. The company employs approximately 700 people and serves customers across phone, email, WhatsApp, live chat, mail, and self-service.

Unigarant launched the initiative in response to an increasingly complex customer service environment and a broader AI roadmap. The company needed a modern platform that could improve access to trusted information, strengthen governance, support employees across every service channel, and extend high-quality knowledge to intermediaries and customers through self-service. Beyond immediate operational gains, Unigarant set out to build the foundation for Enterprise AI Search, AI-powered service, and additional automation across the business.

With eGain, Unigarant aims to:

Modernize enterprise knowledge management with stronger governance and accountability.

Improve advisor and claims handler productivity with fast, contextual answers at the point of need.

Deliver more consistent service across phone, email, WhatsApp, live chat, mail, and self-service.

Enable Enterprise AI Search and AI-driven service experiences.

Support employees proactively with intelligent guidance and workflow-based knowledge delivery.

Extend trusted content to brokers through the extranet and to policyholders through the ANWB Self-Service Portal.





Unigarant selected eGain for the operational value of the platform, its AI-native architecture that combines enterprise search, guided knowledge, and AI reasoning to deliver contextual answers and process guidance in real time, and its potential to scale.

“Insurers win or lose on the quality of every customer conversation, and that quality depends on trusted knowledge,” said Ashu Roy, CEO of eGain. “Unigarant recognized that reliable AI starts with a governed knowledge foundation. We are proud to support their team as they modernize knowledge management, elevate service across every channel, and build the platform for Enterprise AI Search and AI-powered automation.”

“At Unigarant, we are continuously investing in a digital service model that enables us to serve customers faster, more consistently, and with greater quality,” said Marcel Spronk, Chief Operating Officer of Unigarant. “eGain fits perfectly within that vision. By combining trusted knowledge with AI-driven capabilities, we are building a future-ready customer interaction platform that empowers our employees, strengthens our broker network, and helps us deliver the seamless experiences our customers expect.”

Peter Leeveer, Chief Digital Officer of Unigarant, added, “Knowledge is the fuel for AI. With eGain, we are not only improving service quality and efficiency today, but also establishing the trusted knowledge foundation required for the next generation of AI-powered experiences. eGain enables us to scale AI responsibly across the enterprise while ensuring that employees, brokers, and customers always have access to accurate and consistent information.”

About Unigarant

Unigarant is a leading Dutch insurance company and a subsidiary of ANWB (Royal Dutch Touring Club). The company specializes in mobility, recreation, leisure, and home insurance, distributed through insurance brokers, travel agencies, bicycle shops, and ANWB channels, and employs approximately 700 people.

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.egain.com for more information.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

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