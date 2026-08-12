Eligible ASUS Laptops Now Unlock Google AI Experiences in Canada

KEY POINTS

Access to more Google AI: Eligible ASUS customers get 3 months of Google AI Pro with 5TB or Google AI Plus with 400GB cloud storage at no extra cost

Eligible ASUS customers get 3 months of Google AI Pro with 5TB or Google AI Plus with 400GB cloud storage at no extra cost AI across more workflows: Access to Google Gemini app, Deep Research, Google Flow, Gemini in Google apps, and more, subject to eligibility





Access to Google Gemini app, Deep Research, Google Flow, Gemini in Google apps, and more, subject to eligibility Broad ASUS laptop coverage: Includes eligible 2025, 2026 and upcoming 2027 laptops in Canada such as the ProArt P16, Zenbook DUO, Vivobook S16, ROG Zephyrus G14, ROG Flow Z13, and TUF Gaming A16, via the MyASUS app





TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced a new offer with Google that gives customers who purchase selected eligible ASUS and ROG laptops access to three months of Google AI Pro or Google AI Plus at no extra cost1. The offer is designed to help users do more than use AI on a single device. It opens the door to a broader Google AI ecosystem for creating, studying, working, researching, and building, together with expanded cloud storage.

A gateway to more of Google's latest AI

With this offer, eligible ASUS customers can start exploring more Google AI experiences as soon as they set up a new laptop. As the top-level offering, Google AI Pro unlocks expanded access to Google’s most capable Gemini models and higher usage limits to Google's AI tools that power advanced creative and professional workflows. This plan comes with a massive 5TB of cloud storage. Google AI Plus delivers an accessible entry point to Google’s AI tools, offering elevated model performance, creative generation and productivity features, and 400GB of cloud storage.

Together, these benefits make advanced cloud AI more practical from day one on an eligible ASUS laptop. Customers can access a broader ecosystem of Google AI experiences across dedicated tools and familiar Google apps, helping them create, research, organize, and work more efficiently

One AI ecosystem for creating, studying, working, and building

The offer supports a wide range of use cases across creativity, research, productivity, and development. Users can create images, video concepts, and music from ideas and references. They can turn complex questions into structured research and reports. They can also draft, organize, analyze, and refine work inside familiar Google apps.

Depending on the plan, users can access experiences across the Google Gemini app, Deep Research, Google Flow, Gemini Omni, Nano Banana 2, Lyria 3, Gemini in Google apps, and Gemini Notebook. Google AI Pro can also provide expanded access to developer and agentic experiences such as Google Antigravity, Jules, and AI Studio, subject to plan terms and availability.

AI plus meaningful cloud capacity

The offer also adds long-term value through expanded cloud storage. Google AI Pro includes 5TB of cloud storage while Google AI Plus includes 400GB. This gives users more room for documents, photos, videos, research, and creative projects across supported Google services.

The added storage makes the AI benefit more tangible in daily use. Users can keep more of what they create and manage projects more easily across supported services.

Planned across a broad ASUS laptop portfolio

The one-year program is planned to run from August 10, 2026 through August 9, 2027 across selected eligible 2025, 2026, and upcoming 2027 ASUS laptops in Canada. The planned portfolio includes selected models across the ROG, TUF Gaming, ProArt, Zenbook, and Vivobook families, with redemption exclusively through the MyASUS app. Examples on the eligibility list include the ProArt P16, ProArt PX13, and ProArt PZ14; Zenbook DUO, Zenbook S 14, Zenbook A14, and Zenbook A16; Vivobook S 14 and Vivobook S 16; ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16, ROG Flow Z13, and ROG Strix SCAR 18; and TUF Gaming A14, A16, and F16, and more. A full list of eligible models is available on the ASUS website.

AVAILABILITY

This three-month Google AI and cloud storage offer will be available from August 10, 2026 in Canada with selected eligible ASUS laptops. Customers can redeem the offer through the MyASUS app. Detailed terms and conditions can be found on the ASUS website.

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

PRESS CONTACTS

Redoine Taoussi



Senior Public Relations Manager



Redoine_Taoussi@asus.com



NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Google AI Offer: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/asus-googleai/

Eligible ASUS Laptops: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/support/faq/1057239/

Offer Terms and Conditions: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/support/faq/1057238/

MyASUS: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/support/MyASUS-deeplink/

Google AI Plans: https://one.google.com/about/#compare-plans

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS AI PCs: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/asus-ai-pc/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus



About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

1 Regional availability, age and account eligibility, languages, model access, and usage limits vary by Google plan and can change over time. Some Google AI features are available only in certain countries or may roll out gradually.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c066f2b-dc25-4caf-b2f5-4f076fe764e3