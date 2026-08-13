BH Honored as 2026 “Residential Property Management Solution of the Year” in PropTech Breakthrough Awards Program

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes the world’s most innovative real estate technology companies and solutions, today announced that BH , one of the nation’s largest property management companies, has been selected as winner of the “Residential Property Management Solution of the Year” award in the 6th annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Multifamily owners and operators face constant pressure to outperform their competitors amid rising costs, shifting market conditions and changing renter expectations. Yet many still rely on fragmented reports that lack context and offer little in the way of clear, comparable insight, leaving opportunities for cost savings and operational improvement on the table.

BH earned the award for its Multifamily Performance to Market Application, a benchmarking platform that turns publicly available data into comparative intelligence. The application measures each asset against its true competitive set across 15 standardized KPIs and presents the results in intuitive scorecards that show exactly where action is needed. With 43 dynamic filters spanning geography, ownership, leadership structure, asset class, and software, operators can move from portfolio-wide trends down to a single community, distinguishing asset-level issues from broader market conditions.

BH manages approximately 93,000 units and has long invested in proprietary technology, including its award-winning analytics platform. The benchmarking application extends that work, giving asset managers, operations leaders and ownership a single source of truth for competitive positioning, early identification of underperformance, and faster, better-supported decisions on revenue, operations and investment.

“Multifamily owners/operators are under increasing pressure to outperform the market, while navigating changing market conditions, rising costs, and evolving renter expectations,” said Joanna Zabriskie, CEO of BH. “We built this application to transform publicly available data into clear, comparative intelligence on which our teams can act. Being recognized by PropTech Breakthrough affirms the investment we have made in turning data into a genuine competitive advantage for the clients we serve.”

The PropTech sector is rapidly redefining how people buy, sell, manage, and experience real estate, transforming one of the world’s largest asset classes. From AI-driven property insights and digital transaction platforms to smart building technologies and sustainability solutions, PropTech is delivering greater efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global real estate landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how properties are bought, sold, managed, and developed. From property management platforms and smart building solutions to AI-driven analytics, blockchain-based transactions and digital twin technology, these breakthrough innovations are enabling real estate companies to operate more efficiently, enhance user experiences, and shape the future of how people interact with property.

“Benchmarking in multifamily has too often meant comparing a property against portfolio averages or stale reports rather than the competitors it actually faces,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “BH stood out for building the competitive context directly from public data and making it something operators can act on. It is a deserving winner of our 2026 Residential Property Management Solution of the Year.”

The PropTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the standout technology companies, solutions and products in the global real estate technology market. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies around the world.

About BH

BH is a people-first multifamily owner and operator that grew from a small startup into one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate companies. Founded in 1993, BH is celebrated for its simple commitment to doing business the right way and investing in its team. Today, BH manages approximately 93,000 units, employs 2,400 people, and owns its processes in-house. Powered by innovation and a can-do attitude, BH improves daily, striving to construct a smarter way to live, invest, manage, and grow. Learn more at livebh.com .

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to honoring and recognizing the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of real estate technology. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough Real Estate Technology companies and products in categories including Financing, Property Management, Short Term & Vacation Rental, Shared Space, Marketplaces, Investment & Crowdfunding, Agent Tools & Services, Property Closing, Insurance, Construction Tech and more. For more information, visit: https://proptechbreakthrough.com/

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

PropTech Breakthrough Awards

Bryan@PropTechBreakthrough.com

949.529.4120