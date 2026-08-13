NetVendor Wins “Vendor Management Platform of the Year” in 2026 PropTech Breakthrough Awards Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetVendor, which this year expanded its compliance-led platform to govern the full vendor lifecycle from sourcing through work management, has won the “Vendor Management Platform of the Year” award in the 6th annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program, the organization announced today. PropTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes the world’s most innovative real estate technology companies and solutions.

This year, NetVendor expanded its platform beyond compliance and credentialing to cover the full vendor lifecycle, from sourcing and onboarding through bidding, contract management, and work management, guided by the company’s “Vendor Management Built on Compliance” vision. The expansion turns what had been a category-leading compliance and credentialing solution into a single connected platform for the entire vendor relationship, with compliance embedded throughout rather than treated as a downstream step.

The expansion is paired with a completely redesigned website that reflects NetVendor’s evolution from a compliance provider into a comprehensive vendor management solution. For multifamily and commercial real estate operators, the practical result is fewer point tools, fewer manual handoffs, and a unified workflow that closes the compliance gaps property management companies historically carry on their books. NetVendor previously received the “Property Compliance Innovation of the Year” award in the 2025 PropTech Breakthrough program.

“For a long time the property management industry treated vendor compliance and vendor management as two different jobs, with compliance bolted on at the end as a paperwork exercise rather than built into how vendors get sourced and contracted,” said Dave Cooper, CEO of NetVendor. “What our customers tell us is that the gaps which used to surface as uninsured incidents and failed audits start to close once vendor risk is governed by a single system of record instead of a chain of disconnected tools. Being recognized by PropTech Breakthrough in a category this central to operator economics is a real credit to the team that has rebuilt the platform around it.”

The PropTech sector is rapidly redefining how people buy, sell, manage and experience real estate, transforming one of the world’s largest asset classes. From AI-driven property insights and digital transaction platforms to smart building technologies and sustainability solutions, PropTech is delivering greater efficiency, transparency and sustainability.

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global real estate landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how properties are bought, sold, managed and developed. From property management platforms and smart building solutions to AI-driven analytics, blockchain-based transactions and digital twin technology, these breakthrough innovations are enabling real estate companies to operate more efficiently, enhance user experiences and shape the future of how people interact with property.

“Vendor management is a category where the operational and financial consequences of getting it wrong are most concentrated for property management companies, and what distinguished NetVendor in this year’s program was the decision to expand across the full vendor relationship while staying anchored in the compliance discipline that made the company a leader from the start,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “NetVendor is solving the practical problems multifamily operators are actually running into. Congratulations to NetVendor on being named our 2026 Vendor Management Platform of the Year.”

As multifamily and commercial real estate portfolios continue to consolidate and finance teams demand harder accountability on vendor exposure, NetVendor is investing in deeper integrations with property management systems, broader vendor-lifecycle automation, and the AI-powered compliance infrastructure that supports its growing customer base.

About NetVendor

NetVendor is the AI-powered compliance-led vendor management platform for real estate, governing vendor sourcing, credentialing, bidding, and contract management with compliance enforced at every stage. With the largest ecosystem of 275K+ vendors and integrations across 7 property management systems, NetVendor gives multifamily and commercial real estate operators a single system of record for vendor risk, eliminating the compliance gaps that expose portfolios to uninsured incidents, failed audits, and liability at scale. For more information, visit netvendor.com.

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to honoring and recognizing the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of real estate technology. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough Real Estate Technology companies and products in categories including Financing, Property Management, Short Term & Vacation Rental, Shared Space, Marketplaces, Investment & Crowdfunding, Agent Tools & Services, Property Closing, Insurance, Construction Tech and more. For more information, visit: https://proptechbreakthrough.com/

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact

Bryan Vaughn

PropTech Breakthrough

Bryan@PropTechbreakthrough.com | 949.529.4120