Real Estate Technology Innovators Honored in 6th Annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes the world’s most innovative real estate technology companies and solutions, today announced the winners of its 6th annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing the technologies and companies setting the pace for real estate innovation across the globe.

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global real estate landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how properties are bought, sold, managed and developed. From property management platforms and smart building solutions to AI-driven analytics, blockchain-based transactions and digital twin technology, these breakthrough innovations are enabling real estate companies to operate more efficiently, enhance user experiences and shape the future of how people interact with property.

The PropTech sector is rapidly redefining how people buy, sell, manage and experience real estate, transforming one of the world’s largest asset classes. From AI-driven property insights and digital transaction platforms to smart building technologies and sustainability solutions, PropTech is delivering greater efficiency, transparency and sustainability. This year’s PropTech Breakthrough Award winners are leading that evolution across categories including Property Management, Financing, Agent Tools & Services, Construction Tech and more.

Across the PropTech landscape, 2026 has brought a decisive shift toward AI embedded directly in property operations, from platforms that resolve building issues autonomously to analytics that turn fragmented property data into client-ready guidance. Construction technology is industrializing work long done by hand on the job site, while data and management platforms are consolidating the tools that owners, operators and agents rely on every day. The 2026 program attracted thousands of nominations from companies around the world, highlighting the global momentum behind this rapidly evolving industry.

“Property technology continues to transform the built environment, reshaping how properties are designed, developed, financed, managed, bought, sold and experienced. As market dynamics shift and expectations rise, this year’s PropTech Breakthrough Award winners are leading that transformation with innovative solutions that improve efficiency, strengthen decision-making, increase transparency and deliver better experiences across the property lifecycle,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “Our 2026 winners demonstrate the ingenuity, vision and execution driving the global PropTech industry forward, and we are proud to recognize their outstanding achievements.”

The 2026 PropTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Affordable Housing Innovation of the Year: MRI Affordable Housing, MRI Software

AGENT TOOLS & CRM

Agent CRM Solution of the Year: Brivity

Agent CRM Innovation of the Year: Breezy

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

PropTech AI Solution Provider of the Year: Deckard Technologies

Virtual Assistant of the Year: Mo, ShowMojo

CONSTRUCTION TECH

Building Materials Solution of the Year: Prime24+, PrimeTech

DATA & ANALYTICS

Real Estate Analytics Platform of the Year: Realtors Property Resource (RPR®)

Residential Data Management Platform of the Year: Skyway with Allbridge Intelligence, Allbridge

EQUIPMENT & FACILITIES MANAGEMENT

Equipment Share Platform of the Year: Veyor

FINANCING & INVESTMENT

Alternative Financing Solution of the Year: eGuarantee

Crowdfunding Platform of the Year: Real Estate Tokenization Initiative, Dubai Land Department

Investment Management Platform of the Year: InvestNext

HOME IMPROVEMENT

Overall Home Improvement Company of the Year: Revive Real Estate

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

Property Management Company of the Year: Fyxt

Rental Management Platform of the Year: RentRedi

Residential Property Management Solution of the Year: Multifamily Performance to Market Application, BH

Property Maintenance Platform of the Year: AppWork

VENDOR MANAGEMENT

Vendor Management Platform of the Year: NetVendor

INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP

Overall PropTech Solution of the Year: Apprise, Walker & Dunlop

Overall PropTech Company of the Year: Verse.ai

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to honoring and recognizing the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of real estate technology. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough Real Estate Technology companies and products in categories including Financing, Property Management, Short Term & Vacation Rental, Shared Space, Marketplaces, Investment & Crowdfunding, Agent Tools & Services, Property Closing, Insurance, Construction Tech and more. For more information, visit: https://proptechbreakthrough.com/

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

PropTech Breakthrough Awards

Bryan@PropTechBreakthrough.com

949.529.4120