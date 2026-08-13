Real Estate Technology Innovators Honored in 6th Annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes the world’s most innovative real estate technology companies and solutions, today announced the winners of its 6th annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing the technologies and companies setting the pace for real estate innovation across the globe.
The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global real estate landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how properties are bought, sold, managed and developed. From property management platforms and smart building solutions to AI-driven analytics, blockchain-based transactions and digital twin technology, these breakthrough innovations are enabling real estate companies to operate more efficiently, enhance user experiences and shape the future of how people interact with property.
The PropTech sector is rapidly redefining how people buy, sell, manage and experience real estate, transforming one of the world’s largest asset classes. From AI-driven property insights and digital transaction platforms to smart building technologies and sustainability solutions, PropTech is delivering greater efficiency, transparency and sustainability. This year’s PropTech Breakthrough Award winners are leading that evolution across categories including Property Management, Financing, Agent Tools & Services, Construction Tech and more.
Across the PropTech landscape, 2026 has brought a decisive shift toward AI embedded directly in property operations, from platforms that resolve building issues autonomously to analytics that turn fragmented property data into client-ready guidance. Construction technology is industrializing work long done by hand on the job site, while data and management platforms are consolidating the tools that owners, operators and agents rely on every day. The 2026 program attracted thousands of nominations from companies around the world, highlighting the global momentum behind this rapidly evolving industry.
“Property technology continues to transform the built environment, reshaping how properties are designed, developed, financed, managed, bought, sold and experienced. As market dynamics shift and expectations rise, this year’s PropTech Breakthrough Award winners are leading that transformation with innovative solutions that improve efficiency, strengthen decision-making, increase transparency and deliver better experiences across the property lifecycle,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “Our 2026 winners demonstrate the ingenuity, vision and execution driving the global PropTech industry forward, and we are proud to recognize their outstanding achievements.”
The 2026 PropTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Affordable Housing Innovation of the Year: MRI Affordable Housing, MRI Software
AGENT TOOLS & CRM
Agent CRM Solution of the Year: Brivity
Agent CRM Innovation of the Year: Breezy
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
PropTech AI Solution Provider of the Year: Deckard Technologies
Virtual Assistant of the Year: Mo, ShowMojo
CONSTRUCTION TECH
Building Materials Solution of the Year: Prime24+, PrimeTech
DATA & ANALYTICS
Real Estate Analytics Platform of the Year: Realtors Property Resource (RPR®)
Residential Data Management Platform of the Year: Skyway with Allbridge Intelligence, Allbridge
EQUIPMENT & FACILITIES MANAGEMENT
Equipment Share Platform of the Year: Veyor
FINANCING & INVESTMENT
Alternative Financing Solution of the Year: eGuarantee
Crowdfunding Platform of the Year: Real Estate Tokenization Initiative, Dubai Land Department
Investment Management Platform of the Year: InvestNext
HOME IMPROVEMENT
Overall Home Improvement Company of the Year: Revive Real Estate
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
Property Management Company of the Year: Fyxt
Rental Management Platform of the Year: RentRedi
Residential Property Management Solution of the Year: Multifamily Performance to Market Application, BH
Property Maintenance Platform of the Year: AppWork
VENDOR MANAGEMENT
Vendor Management Platform of the Year: NetVendor
INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP
Overall PropTech Solution of the Year: Apprise, Walker & Dunlop
Overall PropTech Company of the Year: Verse.ai
About PropTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to honoring and recognizing the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of real estate technology. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough Real Estate Technology companies and products in categories including Financing, Property Management, Short Term & Vacation Rental, Shared Space, Marketplaces, Investment & Crowdfunding, Agent Tools & Services, Property Closing, Insurance, Construction Tech and more. For more information, visit: https://proptechbreakthrough.com/
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Media Contact:
Bryan Vaughn
PropTech Breakthrough Awards
Bryan@PropTechBreakthrough.com
949.529.4120