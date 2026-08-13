Moody Capital Solutions Welcomes Steve Kann as Managing Director

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Moody Capital Solutions, Inc. ("Moody Capital"), a relationship-driven investment bank committed to delivering high-touch, high-quality results with a wealth of expertise in advisory services and transaction execution, is pleased to announce that Steve Kann has joined the firm as Managing Director. Mr. Kann will focus on capital raising and advisory engagements for growth companies, bringing more than 30 years of experience in corporate finance, equity research, and strategic advisory to the Moody Capital team.



A recognized expert in microcap stocks, Mr. Kann has served as a founder, advisor, agent, banker, and investor across dozens of companies over his career. His experience spans more than $300 million in microcap corporate finance transactions, including private placements, PIPEs, reverse mergers, IPOs, and M&A.



Mr. Kann is a published analyst and author of the Amazon #1 best-selling book Microcap Magic: Why the Biggest Returns Are in the Stocks You've Never Heard Of (2015). His market commentary and insights have been featured by the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Times, the Washington Business Journal, Equities.com, and numerous industry podcasts, and he has served on and moderated multiple conference panels.



“Steve's depth of experience in the microcap markets, combined with his reputation for rigorous, client-first advisory work, makes him a natural fit for Moody Capital,” said Richard H. Kreger, Senior Managing Director at Moody Capital Solutions. “His track record speaks for itself, and we're confident our clients will benefit immediately from his perspective and relationships.”



“I've long admired Moody Capital's independence and its focus on doing right by clients, even when that means the more difficult path to a better outcome,” said Mr. Kann. “I'm excited to bring my network and experience to a firm that shares my commitment to putting clients' long-term interests first.”



Mr. Kann earned his B.A. from George Mason University, where he attended on a baseball scholarship. He holds the Series 24, 62, 63 & 79 securities licenses.



About Moody Capital Solutions, Inc.

Moody Capital Solutions, Inc. ("Moody Capital") is an investment bank providing capital raising, M&A, and advisory services to public and private companies, with a focus on life sciences, technology, healthcare, and other growth industries. Founded over 40 years ago, the firm built its reputation on giving clients direct access to senior management on every transaction. Moody Capital is widely recognized as a market leader in rights offerings and advises clients across the full range of capital-raising structures, including PIPEs, registered directs, CMPOs, follow-on offerings, ATMs, and private placements. Moody Capital Solutions, Inc. is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit www.moodycapital.com .



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