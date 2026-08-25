Moody Capital Solutions Welcomes Hui John Zhang as Managing Director

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Moody Capital Solutions, Inc. (“Moody Capital”), a relationship-driven investment bank committed to delivering high-touch, high-quality results with a wealth of expertise in advisory services and transaction execution, is pleased to announce that H. John Zhang has joined the firm as Managing Director. Mr. Zhang will focus on capital markets and merger and acquisitions advisory engagements, bringing more than 30 years of experience in capital markets and investment banking to the Moody Capital team.

A seasoned capital markets and investment banking professional, Mr. Zhang most recently served as a Managing Director at Roc Global, where he was involved with and successfully executed a variety of capital formation and M&A transactions in the metals and mining sector. He was also responsible for liaising with Asian institutional investors, cultivating relationships that span the region.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Zhang was a founding partner at a global macro hedge fund and commodity trading advisor, and held Managing Director roles at Bank of America, Citigroup, and Crédit Agricole Lazard Financial Products, advising clients on complex capital market transactions across the US, Europe, and throughout Asia. He began his career as a derivatives trader and convertible bond arbitrager in New York and serves on the investment committee of Fairfield County’s Community Foundation.

“John’s breadth of experience across capital markets, M&A, and cross-border transactions makes him a natural fit for Moody Capital,” said Richard H. Kreger, Chief Executive Officer at Moody Capital Solutions. “John and I live in the same town and our daughters are the same age. I have known John for almost 20 years as both a father and a professional. John values his relationships and his ability to understand complex advisory work which will create immediate value for our clients.”

“I’ve long admired Moody Capital’s independence and its focus on doing right by clients,” said Mr. Zhang. “I’m excited to bring my experience and global network to a firm that shares my commitment to putting clients’ long-term interests first.”

Mr. Zhang graduated summa cum laude with bachelor’s degrees in mathematics, statistics, and economics from the University of Rochester and earned a master’s degree in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is fluent in Mandarin Chinese.

About Moody Capital Solutions, Inc.

Moody Capital Solutions, Inc. (“Moody Capital”) is an investment bank providing capital raising, M&A, and advisory services to public and private companies, with a focus on life sciences, technology, healthcare, and other growth industries. Founded over 40 years ago, the firm built its reputation on giving clients direct access to senior management on every transaction. Moody Capital is widely recognized as a market leader in rights offerings and advises clients across the full range of capital-raising structures, including PIPEs, registered directs, CMPOs, follow-on offerings, ATMs, and private placements. Moody Capital Solutions, Inc. is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit www.moodycapital.com .

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