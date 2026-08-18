Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars Enhanced Uncirculated Coins Available August 25

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the Morgan Silver Dollar Enhanced Uncirculated Coins and the Peace Silver Dollar Enhanced Uncirculated Coins on August 25, 2026, at noon EDT. In honor of these iconic silver dollars, and to commemorate the Semiquincentennial of our Nation’s founding, these special limited one-year issues of the Morgan and Peace Dollars bear the dates “1776 ~ 2026” and a unique Liberty Bell privy mark with the numeral “250.” Orders are limited to 10 units of each coin per household for 26 hours, beginning from the on-sale release date and time.

2026 Morgan Silver Dollar Enhanced Uncirculated Coin

This iconic 99.9% fine silver coin was designed by Mint Chief Engraver George T. Morgan and was minted from 1878 to 1904, and again in 1921. It represented the country’s westward expansion and industrial development in the late 19th century. The obverse (heads) features Liberty in profile. A cap, flora, and a crown incused with the word “LIBERTY” adorn her head, while 13 stars, “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “1776 ~ 2026” encircle her. The reverse (tails) depicts an eagle with outstretched wings clasping arrows and an olive branch, accompanied by a wreath. Reverse inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “ONE DOLLAR.”

2026 Peace Silver Dollar Enhanced Uncirculated Coin

Approved by Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon to replace the Morgan Dollar in December 1921, this silver dollar was designed by renowned Italian American Sculptor Anthony de Francisco and minted until 1935. It symbolized the country’s coming of age as an international power, while recognizing the sacrifices made by its citizens in World War I and celebrating victory and peace. Maintaining the original design, the obverse (heads) features Liberty in profile with a radiant crown. Obverse inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRVST,” and “1776 ~ 2026.” The reverse (tails) depicts an eagle at rest holding an olive branch above the inscription “PEACE.” Reverse inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “ONE DOLLAR.”

Customers may sign up to receive “Remind Me” alerts for these products and view additional Morgan and Peace Dollars.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Additional Resources