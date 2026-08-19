2026 CIFTIS Transportation and Business Services Section Media Briefing Held in Beijing

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the afternoon of August 18, the Media Briefing for the Transportation and Business Services Section of the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) was held at Shougang Park in Beijing.

It was announced that the 2026 CIFTIS will take place from September 9 to 13 at Shougang Park in Beijing. The Transportation and Business Services Section will debut together on the second floor of Hall 2 at Shougang Park. Under the CIFTIS permanent theme of "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the section is divided into two major areas - transportation services and business services - demonstrating the new globalised and digitalised forms of modern services through two-way efforts in efficient logistics and professional services.

In the area of transportation services, under the theme "Pleasant Travel for People, Smooth Logistics for Goods," exhibition recruitment has been fully completed, with over 200 online and offline exhibitors - including 19 on-site exhibitors, 11 Fortune Global 500 and industry-leading companies, and new exhibitors accounting for more than 50%. This year's section features two major themes: urban integrated transport services and international freight transport services, showcasing cutting-edge solutions in international railway intermodal transport, airport hub operations, urban rail transit, and digital cross-border logistics.

In the area of business services, over 60 exhibitors have confirmed participation, with new exhibitors exceeding 50% and an internationalisation rate hitting a new high. The area spans eight sectors, including human resources, cross-border finance and accounting, legal services, and digital marketing. More than ten Fortune Global 500 and industry leaders - including Walmart Inc., COFCO, CIIC, EY, and KPMG - will exhibit, setting a benchmark effect, while emerging players such as Doumi, Liepin, and Tec-Do will make their debut. EY will launch its "EY Yiya Yuanhe Engine™ 2.0" multi-agent AI platform and debut in the newly established Going Global Service Enterprise Exhibition Area. FESCO will showcase its one-stop cross-border human resources solutions, centred on its "FESCO Global" brand. BlueFocus will highlight its Globalisation 2.0 office solutions. In addition, the 6th Legal Services Section will be held within this section, bringing together more than 30 outstanding foreign-related law firms, notary, and arbitration institutions from across China to demonstrate the country's professional legal service capabilities.

A representative of the Beijing Capital Group Exhibitions & Events stated that the debut of the Going Global Service Zone is the biggest highlight of this section. The zone highlights three key features - "lightweight, clustered, and industry-scaled" - and will showcase benchmark cases such as "taking orders in Beijing and consolidating goods in Hebei before global distribution." Nearly 40 roadshows for going-global service promotion have been scheduled, bringing together more than 30 enterprises offering financial, legal, accounting, advertising, and human resources services to provide one-stop integrated solutions for companies expanding overseas. During the fair, the Transportation and Business Services Section will also host a number of supporting forums and business matchmaking events.