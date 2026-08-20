Jord BioScience Wins “Biological Crop Input Solution of the Year” in 2026 AgTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets, today announced that the 9311 biostimulant from Jord BioScience, a biologicals company redefining how microbial inoculants perform in the field and pioneering microbial activator technology, has been selected as winner of the “Biological Crop Input Solution of the Year” award in the 7th annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Biological crop inputs hold enormous promise, but the category has faced a persistent barrier to adoption: field performance that varies from acre to acre. Growers need products that deliver across environments and production systems the way conventional inputs do. Jord BioScience’s 9311 product, a seed-applied biostimulant that launched in summer 2026 and is now registered in more than 25 states, was built to meet that standard while putting the soil microbiome to work.

The product is powered by microbial activator technology, which improves microbial performance by activating the soil biology already present in the field. Jord’s 9311 uses an elite microbial isolate, identified through Jord’s proprietary discovery and development platform that screens a curated library for microbes that collaborate more effectively to support crop growth. The result is designed to fit within current agronomic practices alongside existing seed treatment, biological and chemistry-based programs.

Three years of testing across low, medium and high-yield environments back the approach. Jord BioScience’s 9311 out-yielded elite industry-standard seed treatments and biologicals by an average of 2.6 bushels per acre in soybeans and achieved a 79 percent win rate, defined as ROI-positive performance above a 0.5 bushel per acre threshold. Paired with leading seed treatment programs, soybean trials showed more than a 30 percent increase in biomass along with improved stand count and earlier emergence, translating to an estimated $20 to $30 per acre return for farmers.

“A grower only gets one shot per growing season, so a product that works on some acres and not others is a product they cannot plan around,” said Dr. Keri Carstens, president and CEO of Jord BioScience. “Our team set out to prove that an ecology-first approach, paired with our microbial library curated over three decades, can produce microbial products that perform as well as, or better than, anything else in the market. Seeing that vision come to life in growers’ fields, and now recognized by this program, is an amazing milestone for everyone who has built this with us.”

The AgTech sector is rapidly redefining how food is produced, managed and distributed – transforming one of the world’s most essential industries. From AI-driven crop analytics and precision farming platforms to sustainable agriculture solutions and autonomous equipment, AgTech is delivering greater efficiency, transparency and environmental responsibility.

The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global agricultural and food production landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how crops are grown, livestock is managed and food is produced and distributed. From precision agriculture platforms and farm management software to AI-driven yield forecasting, IoT-based soil and water sensing, and synthetic biology innovations, these breakthrough innovations are enabling agricultural companies to operate more sustainably, feed a growing global population and shape the future of how the world grows and produces food.

“Biologicals are among the fastest-growing categories in our program, and the question our judges keep returning to is whether the results hold up season after season,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough. “Jord BioScience stood out in our evaluation by answering that question with three years of data and a published win rate. We are proud to recognize Jord BioScience’s 9311 as our 2026 Biological Crop Input Solution of the Year.”

With Jord’s 9311 product in its first full season and registration expanding into new states, Jord BioScience continues to apply its microbial bank and discovery platform to the next generation of crop inputs.

About Jord BioScience

Jord BioScience is redefining how biologicals perform in the field. Jord selects microbes that activate stronger coordination across the soil ecosystem. This approach strengthens soil systems and improves biological and conventional input performance, delivering more consistent, field-proven results across environments. By turning microbial interactions into a measurable advantage, Jord helps partners and growers reduce risk and get more reliable returns from every acre. For more information, visit jordbioscience.com.

About AgTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural & food technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, IoT and robotics, FoodTech, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact: Bryan Vaughn AgTech Breakthrough Bryan@AgTechBreakthrough.com 949.529.4120