Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
21 August 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:14 August 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):499.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):505.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):502.537700


Date of purchase:17 August 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):497.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):502.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):498.698150


Date of purchase:18 August 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:9,746
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):492.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):499.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):494.960137


Date of purchase:19 August 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):489.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):492.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):490.253150


Date of purchase:20 August 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):492.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):499.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):495.957850

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 7,293,417 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, 769,457 shares have been transferred out of treasury to facilitate the exercise of options issued in accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares Plan.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,475,527 have voting rights and 4,872,276 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
300504.00014/08/2026 08:00:42LSE  
271503.00014/08/2026 08:19:39LSE  
202502.00014/08/2026 08:37:03LSE  
297499.50014/08/2026 08:51:19LSE  
558499.50014/08/2026 09:01:07LSE  
661499.00014/08/2026 09:01:43LSE  
145499.50014/08/2026 10:36:13LSE  
26499.50014/08/2026 10:36:13LSE  
200501.00014/08/2026 11:17:42LSE  
404504.00014/08/2026 12:28:38LSE  
162505.00014/08/2026 12:45:11LSE  
43505.00014/08/2026 12:45:11LSE  
290505.00014/08/2026 12:45:29LSE  
751505.00014/08/2026 13:52:24LSE  
400505.00014/08/2026 13:58:34LSE  
71505.00014/08/2026 13:58:34LSE  
329505.00014/08/2026 13:58:34LSE  
71505.00014/08/2026 13:58:34LSE  
44505.00014/08/2026 13:58:34LSE  
356505.00014/08/2026 14:15:56LSE  
592505.00014/08/2026 14:15:56LSE  
400505.00014/08/2026 14:15:56LSE  
329505.00014/08/2026 14:15:56LSE  
243500.00014/08/2026 15:01:15LSE  
204500.00014/08/2026 15:24:41LSE  
746499.50014/08/2026 15:24:50LSE  
1426502.00014/08/2026 15:26:37LSE  
170502.00014/08/2026 15:26:51LSE  
170501.00014/08/2026 15:27:05LSE  
139501.00014/08/2026 15:28:14LSE  
512502.00017/08/2026 08:15:10LSE  
170499.50017/08/2026 09:17:11LSE  
400498.50017/08/2026 09:44:18LSE  
89498.50017/08/2026 09:44:18LSE  
313498.50017/08/2026 09:44:18LSE  
56498.50017/08/2026 09:44:18LSE  
344498.50017/08/2026 09:54:01LSE  
200498.50017/08/2026 09:54:01LSE  
495497.50017/08/2026 11:20:54LSE  
403499.50017/08/2026 11:51:44LSE  
83499.50017/08/2026 11:51:44LSE  
209499.50017/08/2026 11:52:23LSE  
189500.00017/08/2026 11:57:28LSE  
400500.00017/08/2026 12:32:48LSE  
128500.00017/08/2026 12:32:48LSE  
272500.00017/08/2026 12:32:48LSE  
203499.00017/08/2026 12:42:46LSE  
240498.00017/08/2026 13:26:35LSE  
209498.00017/08/2026 13:26:41LSE  
191497.00017/08/2026 13:49:32LSE  
570499.00017/08/2026 13:55:05LSE  
171499.00017/08/2026 13:55:08LSE  
171499.00017/08/2026 14:05:00LSE  
178499.50017/08/2026 14:29:02LSE  
288499.50017/08/2026 14:41:04LSE  
171499.00017/08/2026 14:46:01LSE  
23498.50017/08/2026 15:02:47LSE  
155498.50017/08/2026 15:02:47LSE  
204499.00017/08/2026 15:25:41LSE  
400497.00017/08/2026 16:20:04LSE  
5497.00017/08/2026 16:20:04LSE  
201497.00017/08/2026 16:20:04LSE  
176497.00017/08/2026 16:20:04LSE  
201497.50017/08/2026 16:26:22LSE  
381498.00017/08/2026 16:27:37LSE  
570498.00017/08/2026 16:27:37LSE  
93498.00017/08/2026 16:27:37LSE  
323498.00017/08/2026 16:27:37LSE  
361498.00017/08/2026 16:27:37LSE  
46498.00017/08/2026 16:27:37LSE  
206498.00017/08/2026 16:27:37LSE  
845496.00018/08/2026 08:03:52LSE  
487496.00018/08/2026 08:03:52LSE  
357496.50018/08/2026 08:29:07LSE  
208496.50018/08/2026 08:29:07LSE  
190496.50018/08/2026 09:00:30LSE  
483497.00018/08/2026 09:21:59LSE  
173499.50018/08/2026 12:02:07LSE  
173499.50018/08/2026 12:11:03LSE  
173498.50018/08/2026 12:17:56LSE  
401498.00018/08/2026 12:32:00LSE  
318497.50018/08/2026 13:13:15LSE  
163497.50018/08/2026 13:13:15LSE  
191497.50018/08/2026 14:10:39LSE  
254496.00018/08/2026 14:30:17LSE  
523497.50018/08/2026 14:41:21LSE  
8496.00018/08/2026 14:46:30LSE  
173496.00018/08/2026 14:52:36LSE  
195495.00018/08/2026 15:04:41LSE  
173493.50018/08/2026 15:43:13LSE  
205493.50018/08/2026 15:44:21LSE  
185493.00018/08/2026 15:54:46LSE  
211492.50018/08/2026 16:14:12LSE  
164492.50018/08/2026 16:26:00LSE  
210492.50018/08/2026 16:26:00LSE  
400492.50018/08/2026 16:26:00LSE  
400492.50018/08/2026 16:26:00LSE  
400492.50018/08/2026 16:26:00LSE  
400492.50018/08/2026 16:26:00LSE  
237492.50018/08/2026 16:26:00LSE  
400492.50018/08/2026 16:26:04LSE  
153492.50018/08/2026 16:26:04LSE  
400492.50018/08/2026 16:26:04LSE  
153492.50018/08/2026 16:26:04LSE  
235492.50018/08/2026 16:26:04LSE  
105492.50018/08/2026 16:26:05LSE  
348490.00019/08/2026 08:11:48LSE  
1682490.00019/08/2026 08:11:49LSE  
382489.00019/08/2026 08:16:49LSE  
193490.00019/08/2026 08:40:07LSE  
386490.00019/08/2026 08:40:07LSE  
1283490.00019/08/2026 08:40:07LSE  
2019492.00019/08/2026 09:13:51LSE  
2009489.50019/08/2026 09:29:18LSE  
9489.50019/08/2026 09:40:58LSE  
3489.50019/08/2026 10:10:23LSE  
276489.50019/08/2026 10:15:06LSE  
187489.50019/08/2026 10:15:06LSE  
88489.50019/08/2026 10:15:06LSE  
804490.50019/08/2026 10:33:47LSE  
181489.50019/08/2026 11:42:32LSE  
150489.00019/08/2026 11:42:32LSE  
352492.50020/08/2026 08:11:33LSE  
269492.50020/08/2026 08:11:33LSE  
356492.50020/08/2026 08:29:26LSE  
176493.50020/08/2026 08:33:55LSE  
176493.50020/08/2026 08:34:01LSE  
176493.50020/08/2026 08:34:04LSE  
218494.00020/08/2026 08:42:26LSE  
772494.00020/08/2026 08:42:32LSE  
176494.00020/08/2026 08:42:44LSE  
150493.00020/08/2026 08:50:39LSE  
830493.50020/08/2026 08:52:27LSE  
176493.00020/08/2026 08:56:42LSE  
176493.00020/08/2026 08:58:39LSE  
202493.50020/08/2026 09:11:02LSE  
176495.50020/08/2026 10:04:43LSE  
300494.50020/08/2026 10:32:56LSE  
42495.00020/08/2026 11:09:05LSE  
341495.50020/08/2026 11:22:30LSE  
266495.00020/08/2026 11:22:30LSE  
204497.50020/08/2026 11:39:04LSE  
217498.00020/08/2026 11:40:08LSE  
469497.50020/08/2026 11:45:19LSE  
1710498.50020/08/2026 11:46:28LSE  
492498.50020/08/2026 12:00:13LSE  
266498.50020/08/2026 12:00:13LSE  
176498.50020/08/2026 12:21:12LSE  
176499.00020/08/2026 12:34:55LSE  
236499.50020/08/2026 12:35:45LSE  
231499.50020/08/2026 12:35:45LSE  
176499.50020/08/2026 12:47:05LSE  
176499.50020/08/2026 12:47:25LSE  
45498.50020/08/2026 12:57:36LSE  
96498.00020/08/2026 12:57:57LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


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