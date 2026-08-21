LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

21 August 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 14 August 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 499.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 505.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 502.537700





Date of purchase: 17 August 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 497.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 502.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 498.698150





Date of purchase: 18 August 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 9,746 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 492.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 499.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 494.960137





Date of purchase: 19 August 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 489.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 492.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 490.253150





Date of purchase: 20 August 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 492.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 499.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 495.957850

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 7,293,417 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, 769,457 shares have been transferred out of treasury to facilitate the exercise of options issued in accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares Plan.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,475,527 have voting rights and 4,872,276 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 300 504.000 14/08/2026 08:00:42 LSE 271 503.000 14/08/2026 08:19:39 LSE 202 502.000 14/08/2026 08:37:03 LSE 297 499.500 14/08/2026 08:51:19 LSE 558 499.500 14/08/2026 09:01:07 LSE 661 499.000 14/08/2026 09:01:43 LSE 145 499.500 14/08/2026 10:36:13 LSE 26 499.500 14/08/2026 10:36:13 LSE 200 501.000 14/08/2026 11:17:42 LSE 404 504.000 14/08/2026 12:28:38 LSE 162 505.000 14/08/2026 12:45:11 LSE 43 505.000 14/08/2026 12:45:11 LSE 290 505.000 14/08/2026 12:45:29 LSE 751 505.000 14/08/2026 13:52:24 LSE 400 505.000 14/08/2026 13:58:34 LSE 71 505.000 14/08/2026 13:58:34 LSE 329 505.000 14/08/2026 13:58:34 LSE 71 505.000 14/08/2026 13:58:34 LSE 44 505.000 14/08/2026 13:58:34 LSE 356 505.000 14/08/2026 14:15:56 LSE 592 505.000 14/08/2026 14:15:56 LSE 400 505.000 14/08/2026 14:15:56 LSE 329 505.000 14/08/2026 14:15:56 LSE 243 500.000 14/08/2026 15:01:15 LSE 204 500.000 14/08/2026 15:24:41 LSE 746 499.500 14/08/2026 15:24:50 LSE 1426 502.000 14/08/2026 15:26:37 LSE 170 502.000 14/08/2026 15:26:51 LSE 170 501.000 14/08/2026 15:27:05 LSE 139 501.000 14/08/2026 15:28:14 LSE 512 502.000 17/08/2026 08:15:10 LSE 170 499.500 17/08/2026 09:17:11 LSE 400 498.500 17/08/2026 09:44:18 LSE 89 498.500 17/08/2026 09:44:18 LSE 313 498.500 17/08/2026 09:44:18 LSE 56 498.500 17/08/2026 09:44:18 LSE 344 498.500 17/08/2026 09:54:01 LSE 200 498.500 17/08/2026 09:54:01 LSE 495 497.500 17/08/2026 11:20:54 LSE 403 499.500 17/08/2026 11:51:44 LSE 83 499.500 17/08/2026 11:51:44 LSE 209 499.500 17/08/2026 11:52:23 LSE 189 500.000 17/08/2026 11:57:28 LSE 400 500.000 17/08/2026 12:32:48 LSE 128 500.000 17/08/2026 12:32:48 LSE 272 500.000 17/08/2026 12:32:48 LSE 203 499.000 17/08/2026 12:42:46 LSE 240 498.000 17/08/2026 13:26:35 LSE 209 498.000 17/08/2026 13:26:41 LSE 191 497.000 17/08/2026 13:49:32 LSE 570 499.000 17/08/2026 13:55:05 LSE 171 499.000 17/08/2026 13:55:08 LSE 171 499.000 17/08/2026 14:05:00 LSE 178 499.500 17/08/2026 14:29:02 LSE 288 499.500 17/08/2026 14:41:04 LSE 171 499.000 17/08/2026 14:46:01 LSE 23 498.500 17/08/2026 15:02:47 LSE 155 498.500 17/08/2026 15:02:47 LSE 204 499.000 17/08/2026 15:25:41 LSE 400 497.000 17/08/2026 16:20:04 LSE 5 497.000 17/08/2026 16:20:04 LSE 201 497.000 17/08/2026 16:20:04 LSE 176 497.000 17/08/2026 16:20:04 LSE 201 497.500 17/08/2026 16:26:22 LSE 381 498.000 17/08/2026 16:27:37 LSE 570 498.000 17/08/2026 16:27:37 LSE 93 498.000 17/08/2026 16:27:37 LSE 323 498.000 17/08/2026 16:27:37 LSE 361 498.000 17/08/2026 16:27:37 LSE 46 498.000 17/08/2026 16:27:37 LSE 206 498.000 17/08/2026 16:27:37 LSE 845 496.000 18/08/2026 08:03:52 LSE 487 496.000 18/08/2026 08:03:52 LSE 357 496.500 18/08/2026 08:29:07 LSE 208 496.500 18/08/2026 08:29:07 LSE 190 496.500 18/08/2026 09:00:30 LSE 483 497.000 18/08/2026 09:21:59 LSE 173 499.500 18/08/2026 12:02:07 LSE 173 499.500 18/08/2026 12:11:03 LSE 173 498.500 18/08/2026 12:17:56 LSE 401 498.000 18/08/2026 12:32:00 LSE 318 497.500 18/08/2026 13:13:15 LSE 163 497.500 18/08/2026 13:13:15 LSE 191 497.500 18/08/2026 14:10:39 LSE 254 496.000 18/08/2026 14:30:17 LSE 523 497.500 18/08/2026 14:41:21 LSE 8 496.000 18/08/2026 14:46:30 LSE 173 496.000 18/08/2026 14:52:36 LSE 195 495.000 18/08/2026 15:04:41 LSE 173 493.500 18/08/2026 15:43:13 LSE 205 493.500 18/08/2026 15:44:21 LSE 185 493.000 18/08/2026 15:54:46 LSE 211 492.500 18/08/2026 16:14:12 LSE 164 492.500 18/08/2026 16:26:00 LSE 210 492.500 18/08/2026 16:26:00 LSE 400 492.500 18/08/2026 16:26:00 LSE 400 492.500 18/08/2026 16:26:00 LSE 400 492.500 18/08/2026 16:26:00 LSE 400 492.500 18/08/2026 16:26:00 LSE 237 492.500 18/08/2026 16:26:00 LSE 400 492.500 18/08/2026 16:26:04 LSE 153 492.500 18/08/2026 16:26:04 LSE 400 492.500 18/08/2026 16:26:04 LSE 153 492.500 18/08/2026 16:26:04 LSE 235 492.500 18/08/2026 16:26:04 LSE 105 492.500 18/08/2026 16:26:05 LSE 348 490.000 19/08/2026 08:11:48 LSE 1682 490.000 19/08/2026 08:11:49 LSE 382 489.000 19/08/2026 08:16:49 LSE 193 490.000 19/08/2026 08:40:07 LSE 386 490.000 19/08/2026 08:40:07 LSE 1283 490.000 19/08/2026 08:40:07 LSE 2019 492.000 19/08/2026 09:13:51 LSE 2009 489.500 19/08/2026 09:29:18 LSE 9 489.500 19/08/2026 09:40:58 LSE 3 489.500 19/08/2026 10:10:23 LSE 276 489.500 19/08/2026 10:15:06 LSE 187 489.500 19/08/2026 10:15:06 LSE 88 489.500 19/08/2026 10:15:06 LSE 804 490.500 19/08/2026 10:33:47 LSE 181 489.500 19/08/2026 11:42:32 LSE 150 489.000 19/08/2026 11:42:32 LSE 352 492.500 20/08/2026 08:11:33 LSE 269 492.500 20/08/2026 08:11:33 LSE 356 492.500 20/08/2026 08:29:26 LSE 176 493.500 20/08/2026 08:33:55 LSE 176 493.500 20/08/2026 08:34:01 LSE 176 493.500 20/08/2026 08:34:04 LSE 218 494.000 20/08/2026 08:42:26 LSE 772 494.000 20/08/2026 08:42:32 LSE 176 494.000 20/08/2026 08:42:44 LSE 150 493.000 20/08/2026 08:50:39 LSE 830 493.500 20/08/2026 08:52:27 LSE 176 493.000 20/08/2026 08:56:42 LSE 176 493.000 20/08/2026 08:58:39 LSE 202 493.500 20/08/2026 09:11:02 LSE 176 495.500 20/08/2026 10:04:43 LSE 300 494.500 20/08/2026 10:32:56 LSE 42 495.000 20/08/2026 11:09:05 LSE 341 495.500 20/08/2026 11:22:30 LSE 266 495.000 20/08/2026 11:22:30 LSE 204 497.500 20/08/2026 11:39:04 LSE 217 498.000 20/08/2026 11:40:08 LSE 469 497.500 20/08/2026 11:45:19 LSE 1710 498.500 20/08/2026 11:46:28 LSE 492 498.500 20/08/2026 12:00:13 LSE 266 498.500 20/08/2026 12:00:13 LSE 176 498.500 20/08/2026 12:21:12 LSE 176 499.000 20/08/2026 12:34:55 LSE 236 499.500 20/08/2026 12:35:45 LSE 231 499.500 20/08/2026 12:35:45 LSE 176 499.500 20/08/2026 12:47:05 LSE 176 499.500 20/08/2026 12:47:25 LSE 45 498.500 20/08/2026 12:57:36 LSE 96 498.000 20/08/2026 12:57:57 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

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