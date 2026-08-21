Momcozy Launches Practical Home-Prep Checklist for Expectant Parents

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy has published a setup checklist for the weeks before a baby arrives , drawing on its own Baby Feeding & Care Guide. Now available on the company’s website, the checklist gives expectant parents a practical starting point for preparing their homes and getting familiar with everyday essentials before their baby arrives.

Preparing for a baby can quickly turn into a long list. Momcozy’s Baby Feeding & Care Guide helps parents think through what they may want to have ready while recognizing that every family’s needs are different. From preparing for greater comfort during the final weeks of pregnancy to assembling, washing, fitting and charging products ahead of time, taking care of a few practical details early can help make the transition home feel more manageable.

As the due date approaches, everyday comfort can become an important part of preparing at home. A pregnancy belly band can be one item to have ready ahead of time. It sits around the belly and can be adjusted as the bump grows, with its design extending across the abdomen and lower back.

Sleep may also take some planning of its own. Momcozy’s Baby Feeding & Care Guide notes that frequent waking, a growing bump, and fetal movement can all interrupt sleep. The guide recommends around seven hours of sleep in total, even if those hours come in separate stretches. A full-length pregnancy pillow can be set up alongside the bed before the baby arrives, with its longer shape designed to fit around different sleeping positions and give parents something to work with when settling in for the night.

Some products are also easier to assemble, wash, fit or charge before they are needed.

A pregnancy ball is another item that can be set up before the baby arrives, providing an option for sitting and gentle movement during pregnancy. The BirthEase Maternity Ball Set includes the ball, foot pump, stability base, and anti-slip surface, making it easy to prepare ahead of time.. It also comes with stage-based video courses to support movement throughout pregnancy. The product and its courses are supportive tools, not medical advice, and readers should consult their doctor before exercising.

For parents planning to pump, getting familiar with a wearable breast pump ahead of time can also help take one task off the list later. Parents can check the available flange sizes and how to find the right fit, learn which parts come apart for washing, check how the pump charges, and get used to how it is worn.

Together, the checklist encourages parents to focus on the preparations that make sense for their own routines and needs, with practical guidance for getting ready for the weeks ahead.

About Momcozy





Momcozy was founded in 2018 with a clear purpose: to help moms feel more comfortable, confident, and supported during one of life’s most meaningful and demanding transitions.

Today, Momcozy is a global leader in maternal innovation, redefining care through technology designed around real motherhood. Chosen by more than 6 million moms and families1 across 80 countries and regions, Momcozy holds the global #1 market share in wearable breast pump2 and continues to develop nursing bras, care essentials, and smart solutions that support moms from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond.

Recognizing that motherhood deserves more than products alone, Momcozy offers expert guidance, thoughtful technology, and a growing global community to support moms in who they are becoming. At the heart of Momcozy is a belief that motherhood isn’t a destination, but a lifelong journey. Moms deserve to feel seen, supported, and empowered along the way.

Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. To learn more about Momcozy, visit www.momcozy.com

1. Momcozy global sales data as of June 2026. "Moms and families" is used to describe our brand audience.

2. Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024.