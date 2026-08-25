Crescendo Launches the AI-Native Customer Experience Platform: One System That Runs and Continuously Improves the Entire CX Operation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescendo today launched Crescendo Customer Experience Platform (CXP), an AI-native platform that consolidates categories the software industry has sold separately for decades — CCaaS, ticketing, workforce management, quality assurance, VoC and knowledge. Specialized AI agents run all of it end to end.

"For 30 years, CX software was built to make people work faster. Every job got its own tool, and every tool created another silo. Eventually, the stack became the problem," said Andy Lee, CEO and co-founder of Crescendo. "I know because I’ve bought nearly every major platform in this market and deployed them across thousands of customers. I’ve seen exactly where that model breaks. AI isn’t another feature for the old stack—it’s an entirely new operating model. Build for AI from the ground up, and the ceiling disappears. Bolt it onto fragmented legacy systems, and you don’t transform CX. You get a faster version of the same problem."

The ceiling on AI in customer experience isn't the model, it’s architecture. On a fragmented stack, AI only ever sees its slice. A customer feels that ceiling every time they have to explain themselves twice or wait days while a support representative opens four systems to reconstruct what happened.

An AI-native platform removes that ceiling. The AI that reads the policy can also issue the refund. It reads every conversation instead of a sample, and traces an issue back to its cause.

For customers, it’s a business that understands them. For organizations, it’s customer service that finally shows up on the revenue side of the ledger.

Agents do the work, humans govern it

Crescendo Customer Experience Platform runs on specialized AI agents, each owning a job the legacy stack gives to a point solution:

Concierge — meets customers across phone, chat, email and messaging, fully resolves requests, and hands off to a person with the full thread intact.

— meets customers across phone, chat, email and messaging, fully resolves requests, and hands off to a person with the full thread intact. Agent Assist — real-time support for human specialists in live conversations. Escalations arrive as decision packets, not raw transcripts.

— real-time support for human specialists in live conversations. Escalations arrive as decision packets, not raw transcripts. Applied Insights — reads every conversation and outcome, and explains why the numbers moved, not just that they did.

— reads every conversation and outcome, and explains why the numbers moved, not just that they did. Quality — scores 100% of conversations for accuracy, empathy, compliance and completion.

— scores 100% of conversations for accuracy, empathy, compliance and completion. Workforce — intelligent volume forecasting and automated/self-optimized staffing with 5-minute interval granularity to provide just the right amount of humans at the right time to maintain operational and business goals.





Underneath them, the Agentic Foundation is the operating layer where AI agents orchestrate, learn, and improve every customer interaction:

Optimization — turns requirements into working agents, then finds the coverage gaps in live conversations and closes them, every day after go-live.

— turns requirements into working agents, then finds the coverage gaps in live conversations and closes them, every day after go-live. Integration — connects backend systems from a natural-language prompt in minutes, not months, so agents can act on live data: issue the refund, change the order, not just answer.

— connects backend systems from a natural-language prompt in minutes, not months, so agents can act on live data: issue the refund, change the order, not just answer. Simulation — pressure-tests every change against a thousand simulated customer days of peak volume, bad data and edge cases before it reaches a real customer.

— pressure-tests every change against a thousand simulated customer days of peak volume, bad data and edge cases before it reaches a real customer. Knowledge — watches live conversations for what the knowledge base misses or gets wrong and fixes it, so every answer traces to a source, not a guess.

A governed improvement loop

The platform’s defining capability is recursive self-improvement with human oversight. Quality scores every conversation, Applied Insights traces failures to a root cause, Optimization drafts a fix, and Simulation validates it — but no change reaches a customer without human approval. Once shipped, the next set of conversations is measured against the prior baseline, and the cycle repeats on a system now capable of more than it was. The effect compounds, widening the gap each month between operations that continuously improve and those that plateau.

"Self-improving doesn’t mean self-authorizing," said Tod Famous, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Crescendo. "The system operates based on a governance model where the people are always in control. That's what makes compounding improvement safe enough to run in enterprise production."

Results in production

Across Crescendo deployments, approximately 70% of customer issues are resolved from day one, every interaction is scored without relying on surveys, and the customer dissatisfaction rate has fallen from 5.8% to 0.68% in under a year. Typical deployments integrate with backend systems in under 30 minutes and can reach full production in as little as 30 days.

"We run a high-volume, operationally complex support environment — thousands of orders, and questions about refunds, credits, delivery timing and product experience," said Chris Jocson, COO of Good Eggs Grocery. "We were on Zendesk, but reporting was fragmented and costs kept climbing. Crescendo gave us one platform with stronger visibility and cleaner reporting, and cut our CX stack costs by more than 60%."

Enterprise security, APIs, compliance and availability controls are included in the platform rather than sold as an upgrade.

Over the past year, AI-handled volume on Crescendo has grown 600% and AI customers have grown 200%. Crescendo was named a 2026 Newsweek AI Impact Awards winner for AI customer service and recognized customers including Grindr, Headspace, Lovepop, Nothing Bundt Cakes and SQUIRE at its inaugural Customer Awards in May.



Crescendo Customer Experience Platform is available today. Learn more at: https://www.crescendo.ai/

About Crescendo

Founded in 2024, Crescendo is the AI-native customer experience platform, built to run your entire CX operation — not just one piece of it. Unlike legacy CX vendors that have layered AI onto fragmented architectures, Crescendo was built AI-native from day one, replacing a patchwork of point solutions with one connected system. The result: a simpler stack, faster innovation, lower operational overhead and better customer outcomes. Make your CX AI-native. Make your mark. Learn more at crescendo.ai .