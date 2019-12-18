“The fast growth of cannabis and CBD businesses is causing a land grab for customer attention. CannaVu’s programmatic ad channel is specialized for this ecosystem, reaching audiences in quality digital environments in a compliant manner,” said Miles Dennison, CEO of Trion.io, CannaVu’s parent company. “Centro’s Basis is breaking down marketing barriers in this space as the first major ad platform integrated with our marketplace. It effectively introduces consumers to brands in this industry by automating how they are reached through trusted mainstream publishers.”

“The fast growth of cannabis and CBD businesses is causing a land grab for customer attention. CannaVu’s programmatic ad channel is specialized for this ecosystem, reaching audiences in quality digital environments in a compliant manner,” said Miles Dennison, CEO of Trion.io, CannaVu’s parent company. “Centro’s Basis is breaking down marketing barriers in this space as the first major ad platform integrated with our marketplace. It effectively introduces consumers to brands in this industry by automating how they are reached through trusted mainstream publishers.”

“The restrictions in cannabis and CBD marketing raises the degree of difficulty for campaign automation and activation. Together with CannaVu, Centro is solving this problem by making this component of the industry seamless. The effect reverberates, as it drives new ad spend to publishers with quality audiences,” said Tyler Kelly, president of Centro. “Marketing builds brands, and this notion applies prominently in cannabis. These businesses have the benefit of competing on an even playing field to establish themselves as the ‘Kraft’ or ‘Pfizer’ of their industry.”

“The restrictions in cannabis and CBD marketing raises the degree of difficulty for campaign automation and activation. Together with CannaVu, Centro is solving this problem by making this component of the industry seamless. The effect reverberates, as it drives new ad spend to publishers with quality audiences,” said Tyler Kelly, president of Centro. “Marketing builds brands, and this notion applies prominently in cannabis. These businesses have the benefit of competing on an even playing field to establish themselves as the ‘Kraft’ or ‘Pfizer’ of their industry.”

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro ( https://www.centro.net ), a global provider of advertising technology, announced an integration with CannaVu that scales and automates cannabis and CBD digital advertising to geo-targeted customers. CannaVu operates the largest ad marketplace for curated, compliant advertising opportunities for cannabis and CBD marketers. Centro is driving the ‘Green Rush’ by working with leading dispensaries and tech partners in this industry. Its technology solution, Basis, is the most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent digital media platform. It is the only software solution of its kind to consolidate digital operations across programmatic and direct campaigns, and now the only programmatic platform with access to CannaVu.



“The fast growth of cannabis and CBD businesses is causing a land grab for customer attention. CannaVu’s programmatic ad channel is specialized for this ecosystem, reaching audiences in quality digital environments in a compliant manner,” said Miles Dennison, CEO of Trion.io, CannaVu’s parent company. “Centro’s Basis is breaking down marketing barriers in this space as the first major ad platform integrated with our marketplace. It effectively introduces consumers to brands in this industry by automating how they are reached through trusted mainstream publishers.”

Because cannabis and CBD brands are new to most consumers, their ads need to be viewed on well-lit environments for people to engage with them initially. However, several websites and media properties don’t allow cannabis and CBD advertising. Many brands lack reach and experience poor campaign performance due to low quality inventory and very few ad platforms supporting the segment.

CannaVu overcomes the industry’s marketing limitations. It accesses ad impressions on Canna-Compliant mainstream and endemic publishers and vendors. Publisher partners set standards on types of advertisers, campaigns, creatives, geographies, and device types. CannaVu follows state, federal, and FDA requirements on where companies can advertise and what types of creative can be used. It enforces an advertiser “Code of Conduct” more stringent than typical state and local requirements.

“The restrictions in cannabis and CBD marketing raises the degree of difficulty for campaign automation and activation. Together with CannaVu, Centro is solving this problem by making this component of the industry seamless. The effect reverberates, as it drives new ad spend to publishers with quality audiences,” said Tyler Kelly, president of Centro. “Marketing builds brands, and this notion applies prominently in cannabis. These businesses have the benefit of competing on an even playing field to establish themselves as the ‘Kraft’ or ‘Pfizer’ of their industry.”

Basis by Centro is an advertising technology platform uniquely suited for the challenges of cannabis businesses. Its benefits include:

Precision to target specific audiences such as likely customers and lookalikes, located in specific geographies, locales, zip codes, and households.

Contextual targeting based on related keywords, page sentiment, or content categories.

Utilization of programmatic (open RTB, private deals) or direct media-buying.

Omnichannel scaled reach, with speed to engage millions of users on any device, site, page or app.

Real-time campaign intelligence to show what tactics, creative and targeting are effective, which is then applied to ongoing campaign optimizations.

Full workflow automation of digital campaigns to enable seamless media management, optimization, reporting, and financial reconciliation.

Campaign planning within hours instead of days.

About CannaVu

CannaVu, a Trion.io portfolio company, is the largest curated collection of compliant advertising for Canna-/CBD marketers. Its solution provides advertisers the ability to purchase digital advertising across display, mobile, and video advertising. Programs run through the CannaVu Advertising Accelerator meet and exceed state and federal requirements, across placements, targeting and offers, leveraging a best-in-class “Code of Conduct.” More information is available at http://CannaVu.net .

About Centro

Centro ( www.centro.net ) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It boosts media, team and business performance by enabling advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 40 offices in North America, South America and Europe, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

310-573-8776

anthony.loredo@centro.net

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bd3c8f0-99f1-497a-b01b-38c88728dc12

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2739e89c-9843-46f5-bb74-6f6a25ffe846

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43746a03-f918-46f2-a048-e2e29b1214a5



