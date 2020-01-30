New York, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation is hosting a free webinar “How Drug Dependence Impacts Decision Making” on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 2pm to 3pm ET. Christina Gremel, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, University of California, San Diego and 2015 BBRF Young Investigator Grant recipient, will be the presenter.

Decision-making is disrupted in those suffering from drug-dependence. Dr. Gremel’s Lab uses rodent models to identify how drug-dependence changes brain areas involved in decision-making, with the goal of providing much-needed data on how to improve therapeutic treatment and restore appropriate self-control. She will discuss findings suggesting that goal-directed decision-making and the controlling neural circuits are disrupted in drug dependence, and touch on whether these deficits can be treated. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/februarywebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Please use #BBRFWebinar when sharing or posting about our Meet the Scientist Webinars on social media.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $408 million to fund more than 4,800 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research grants. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

