LISLE, Ill., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) puts a daily emphasis on serving real estate professionals. For the 11th straight year, MRED’s Help Desk has delivered award-winning service and has the trophy case to prove it.

The Support Center for Chicagoland’s multiple listing service (MLS) was named a top contact center based on objective, metrics-driven performance data including caller satisfaction, average hold time, and average talk time. MRED’s Help Desk has earned this distinction annually since 2010, including being named the #1 small-sized center in North America in 2019.

A global leader in the contact center industry, BenchmarkPortal has conducted annual statistical analyses of call center operations throughout the world since 1995 and maintains the world’s largest call center metrics database.

MRED’s Help Desk achievements in the 2020 rankings included:

98% of inbound calls being closed on the first call. This is 15% better than the industry average.

Inbound calls being answered in an average of 36 seconds. This is 40 seconds faster than the industry average.

85% of customers are “very” or “extremely” satisfied. This is 11% better than the industry average.

Average email response time of two hours. This is 12 hours faster than the industry average.

“Our team does an incredible job of quickly and kindly connecting real estate professionals to the answers and resources they need,” said MRED Support Center Manager Katrina Bressler. “We’re thrilled to be named a top contact center because it means we’re meeting our goal of helping our subscribers succeed.”

MRED also recently launched a Knowledge Base with answers to common questions. Subscribers can use this 24/7 online tool to find answers to frequently asked questions, enter support tickets, and request new features.

“The MRED contact center is among the best of its size in the industry,” said BenchmarkPortal CEO Bruce Belfiore. “This award was granted on the basis of metrics-driven performance. MRED stood tall against its competitors according to the world’s largest database of contact center metrics. This is not easy to do, and we congratulate them on their accomplishment.”

“MRED strives to be a helpful industry ally for brokerages and associations in our marketplace and we recognize that customer support is essential,” said MRED President/CEO Rebecca Jensen. “Our staff works hard to make the support process easy and we’re honored to once again receive this award for serving our real estate professionals well.”

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is one of the largest multiple listing services (MLSs) in the nation, servicing Chicagoland and spanning northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED is dedicated to serving its more than 45,000 real estate professionals from over 7,300 offices. As a leading MLS, MRED takes pride in offering important game-changing products and services for its subscribers. MRED’s Help Desk has been named one of the best support centers in North America in its class during each of the last 10 years, including a #1 ranking in 2019 from BenchmarkPortal. MRED is a member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), MLS Grid, and supports the Broker Public Portal. For more information, please visit MREDLLC.com.

About BenchmarkPortal

BenchmarkPortal’s activities began in 1995, and it is now a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting and research. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for contact centers. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world’s largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal’s mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications. For more information, please call 1-800-214-8929 or visit www.BenchmarkPortal.com.

